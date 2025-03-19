City Launches Verified Contractor and Architect List for Wildfire Recovery

The city’s website provides step-by-step guidance on the rebuilding process, covering key aspects such as insurance requirements, contract reviews, permit applications, site preparation, and final safety inspections

Los Angeles officials have assembled a verified list of contractors and architects to assist homeowners in rebuilding after the recent wildfires, the city announced.

The Bureau of Contract Administration (BCA) has developed an online resource to help residents navigate the rebuilding process, ensuring that construction is completed efficiently and in compliance with safety standards. The list includes licensed general contractors and architects available to support homeowners throughout Los Angeles County.

“Rebuilding after a wildfire can be overwhelming, and we want to make sure residents have access to trusted professionals,” Councilwoman Traci Park said in a statement. “This verified list will help streamline the process and ensure homes and public spaces are restored safely.”

The city’s website provides step-by-step guidance on the rebuilding process, covering key aspects such as insurance requirements, contract reviews, permit applications, site preparation, and final safety inspections. It also outlines the roles of architects, designers, and contractors in home restoration efforts.

Contractors and architects interested in being added to the verified list can apply through the Bureau of Contract Administration’s website. Applicants must have an active license to be considered.

More information and access to the verified contractor list can be found at https://bca.lacity.gov/rebuildLA.