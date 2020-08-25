Column: How to Play it Safe to Prevent Deadly Heat Exhaustion

By Shawn McCann 

As the Southland region broils in a summer heatwave, the coronavirus pandemic has created additional concern for young athletes emerging from stay-at-home orders. Kids of all ages, cooped-up for months are now hoping to return to school sports and start exercising again. But unfortunately, triple-digit temperatures combined with vigorous exercise is a recipe for disaster. Most people don’t realize that heatstroke is the number one leading cause of preventable death and are unaware of the telltale signs of the life-threatening condition.

The tragic news of a 17-year-old student and soccer star from Palisades Charter High School who died at a park in Chino Hills has sent shockwaves through the community. According to news reports, Shane Thomas, an All-City soccer player died during an outside training session with his team on Saturday, August 15, when temperatures hit 111 degrees. While investigators believe his death was heat-related they are waiting on autopsy results to confirm why such a promising life was cut short. 

All too often I’ve seen coaches and school sports programs skip crucial safety measures that put student-athletes at risk. Ramping up intensity and duration too quickly can lead to heat-related illness. Holding practices during the hottest daytime hours is a big mistake. Failing to monitor hydration is a critical misstep. Athletes need to consume about eight ounces of fluid every 15 to 20 minutes while working out in the heat. 

Dehydration combined with exertional heat illness caused the heartbreaking death of a 15-year-old football player who collapsed during pre-season practice four years ago at Encinal High School in Alameda. Coaches failed to provide opportunities to rest and drink water while the player engaged in football drills. The school district also failed to have proper emergency response policies in place, including failing to have AED machines on campus.  The boy’s family sued the school district for wrongful death and our firm took the case to trial. In January 2020, a jury leveled an $8 million verdict against the district for negligence due to its failure to maintain the safety and well-being of students participating in the school’s football program. If the school district’s athletic department and coaches recognized the signs of heat exhaustion and took immediate action then this student’s death could have been prevented. Also, if the school had access to AED machines and trained personnel on how to use them, the coaches could have taken additional steps to try to save the boy.

Heat exhaustion can quickly escalate into heatstroke which if left untreated, can lead to organ failure as the body’s core temperature soars above 103 degrees. By that point, the athlete is turning red, exhibiting a rapid and strong pulse and may experience dizziness, nausea, confusion, and a loss of consciousness. It’s critical to recognize these signs below and react quickly.

Symptoms of Heat Exhaustion:

  • Muscle cramping
  • Fatigue
  • Headache 
  • Nausea or vomiting 
  • Dizziness or fainting 

According to the Mayo Clinic, the best way to treat heat exhaustion is by resting in a cool place. Get the overheated person into an air-conditioned building, sit in front of a fan, take a cold shower or find a shady spot. Use ice packs and cooling blankets if available. Make sure they drink cool fluids such as water or sports drinks and loosen clothing. If they don’t begin to feel better within an hour seek immediate medical attention.   

As we endure this wave of unusually hot weather, anyone who exerts themselves outside is at risk of heat exhaustion. But when amateur sports leagues and coaches put the mantra of “win at all costs” ahead of “safety first” young people pay a terrible price. 

Shawn McCann is a trial lawyer and partner at the Los Angeles based law firm BD&J. He specializes in wrongful death and catastrophic injury cases. 

in News, Westside Wellness
Related Posts
Health, News

County to ‘Think About’ Schools, Businesses Reopening if Lower COVID-19 Transmission Rates Remain

August 25, 2020

Read more
August 25, 2020

Community spread still needs to decrease, officials say By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County’s head of public health noted at...
Video, Westside Wellness

Westside Wellness: What Is It Like To Be A Patient at Hyperthermia Cancer Institute?

August 25, 2020

Read more
August 25, 2020

Today we hear from a former Hyperthermia Cancer Institute Patient about their personal experiences while receiving treatments.
News, Video

Pali High Teacher Union Holding off on Letters of Recommendation: Palisades Today – August, 24, 2020

August 25, 2020

Read more
August 25, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Pali High Teacher Union Holding off on Letters of Recommendation * AirBnb Cracking...

Photo: Pacific Palisades Farmers Market (Facebook).
News

Palisades Farmers Market Reopening

August 24, 2020

Read more
August 24, 2020

Weekly market to return August 30 By Sam Catanzaro The Pacific Palisades Farmers Market is returning very soon after shutting...
Homeless, News

City of LA’s Top Homeless Advisor Resigns

August 22, 2020

Read more
August 22, 2020

By Toi Creel Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s top advisor on homelessness Christina Miller has told her colleagues she will...

"Californians realize that using their own cars, especially if they ride only with others sheltering with them, is about as safe as staying home," writes Tom Elias in his latest column. Photo: Morgan Genser.
News, Opinion

Has Coronavirus Killed the Mass Transit Boom?

August 21, 2020

Read more
August 21, 2020

By Tom Elias, Palisades News Columnist For most of the last 30 years, California saw a mass transit boom stretching...

Shane Thomas. Photo: GuFundMe.
News, Sports

Pali High Mourns Death of Shane Thomas: Soccer Player and ‘Beautiful Soul’

August 21, 2020

Read more
August 21, 2020

17-year-old Shane Thomas passes away while practicing soccer By Sam Catanzaro Palisades Charter High School mourned this week the death...
Dining, News, Video

Edify TV: National Bacon Lover’s Day on the Westside

August 20, 2020

Read more
August 20, 2020

August 20 is National Bacon Lover’s Day. Here are four Westside eateries catering to the taste buds of local bacon...

The former Taste in Pacific Palisades. Photo: Courtesy.
Dining, News

Popular Pacific Palisades Eatery No Longer

August 20, 2020

Read more
August 20, 2020

Westside Dining Scene August 20-26, 2020 By Kerry Slater Taste–a popular Pacific Palisades Californian cuisine eatery–has closed. Learn more in...
News, Video

Edify TV: Third Street Promenade Dinosaur Lawsuit

August 20, 2020

Read more
August 20, 2020

A Third Street Promenade property owner is suing the City of Santa Monica in a case that involves dinosaurs and...
Crime, News

Palisades Weekly Crime Update

August 18, 2020

Read more
August 18, 2020

The latest Pacific Palisades crime updated submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore Stolen Vehicle 17300 Pacific Coast Hwy,...
News, Video

Pali High Alum Killed in Vegas Shooting: Palisades Today – August, 17, 2020

August 18, 2020

Read more
August 18, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Pali High Alum Killed in Vegas Shooting * LA County Sues...

Rendering of 17346 Sunset Boulevard. Photo: LACDP.
News, Real Estate

Former Jack in the Box Hearing Rescheduled

August 15, 2020

Read more
August 15, 2020

By Toi Creel The fate of a housing development at former Jack in the Box in Pacific Palisades has yet...
News, Opinion, Real Estate

Evidence Mounting of Market Solution to Housing

August 15, 2020

Read more
August 15, 2020

By Tom Elias, Columnist New evidence arrives almost every day backing the concept of a market-based solution to California’s housing shortage,...
News, Real Estate, Video

Edify TV: Abbot Kinney Hotel?

August 14, 2020

Read more
August 14, 2020

Could a hotel soon be coming to Abbot Kinney Boulevard in Venice? Learn more in this video made possible by...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR