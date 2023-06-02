Community Council Announces Officer Nominations

Four Nominations Were Made

By Zach Armstrong

The Nominating Committee nominated candidates for each of the officer roles for the 2023-24 Pacific Palisades Community Council term (July 1 2023- June 30, 2024).

These were the nominations: President Maryam Zar, Vice President Sue Kohl, Recording Secretary Beth Holden-Garland and Treasurer Jenny Li.

The Nominating Committee Report was given by Haldis Toppel, Committee member and Area Three Primary. The Nominating Committee is co-Chaired by Steve Cron and Sue Kohl, with members Haldis Toppel, Ryan Craig, Nancy Niles, and Rob Weber as Legal Advisor.