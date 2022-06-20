Congratulations Palisades Charter High School Class Of 2022: Palisades Today – June 20th, 2022

* 45th Annual Will Rogers 5k/10k Run Is Back!
* Congratulations Palisades Charter High School Class Of 2022
All this and more on today’s show was made possible by Santa Monica College.

in News, Video
Related Posts
Video

Coastal Commission Looks to Clean Up Palisades Highlands Trailhead

June 21, 2022

Read more
June 21, 2022

The California Coastal Commission has issued a cease-and-desist order and administrative penalty to development company Headland Property Associates in regards...

Brentwood School. Photo: Facebook.
News

Brentwood School Being Sued by Parent for Alleged Racism and Antisemitism

June 21, 2022

Read more
June 21, 2022

School officials call lawsuit “baseless”  By Dolores Quintana Brentwood School is being sued by the parents of a student who...

P-54 sniffing at a trail camera in the Santa Monica Mountains. Photo: NPS.
News

Mountain Lion Killed by Vehicle Near the Same Spot Her Mother Was Fatally Struck in 2018

June 21, 2022

Read more
June 21, 2022

P-54 killed on Las Virgenes Road last Friday By Sam Catanzaro Not too far from where her mother was hit...
News, Real Estate

Palisades Families Earning Upwards of $190,000 Can Qualify for Mortgage Relief

June 17, 2022

Read more
June 17, 2022

State expands California Mortgage Relief Program By Sam Catanzaro Palisades families earning upwards of $190,000 can qualify for mortgage relief...

Photo: sothebysrealty.com.
News, Real Estate

Betty White’s Brentwood Home Sells for $10.6 Million

June 17, 2022

Read more
June 17, 2022

Property sells few weeks after being listed By Dolores Quintana The Brentwood home of the late actress and beloved comedy...
Education, Video

New Summer and Fall Programs Available at Santa Monica College

June 17, 2022

Read more
June 17, 2022

Santa Monica College hosted an open house event showcasing its new classes for the summer and fall semesters along with...
Video

Mayor’s Proposal Would Allow for Billboards in Pacific Palisades

June 17, 2022

Read more
June 17, 2022

A proposal from city officials would expand the types of billboards and advertisements allowed on Pacific Palisades streets. .Video sponsored by...
Video, Wellness

America’s Got Talent Choir sensation returns with new show “Roots: Singing Our Stories”

June 17, 2022

Read more
June 17, 2022

World renowned community chorale and America’s Got Talent Golden-Buzzing sensation, Angel City Chorale, will be returning to UCLA’s Royce Hall...

Photo: Facebook (@RepKarenBass).
News

Bass Pulls Ahead of Caruso in Latest Vote Tally

June 16, 2022

Read more
June 16, 2022

41-38 lead for Karen Bass in race for LA Mayor By Dolores Quintana The ballots are still being counted in...
Food & Drink, Video

Shop With Celebrity Chef Nyesha Arrington

June 16, 2022

Read more
June 16, 2022

Today we are shopping for cherries and getting to know TV personality and Chef, Nyesha Arrington. She is the winner...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Alice Water’s and David Tanis’ LULU Now Open for Dinner Hours in Hammer Museum

June 16, 2022

Read more
June 16, 2022

Dinner service will now be available from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday through Saturday  By Dolores Quintana Alice Waters’s...
Video, Wellness

Local Teen with Cerebral Palsy Walks the Runway at L.A Fashion Week

June 15, 2022

Read more
June 15, 2022

Tami Eugenio-Ferreira. Last year Tami became the first ever runway model with cerebral palsy to grace the stage at LAFW. ...
Video, Wellness

Reel In A Good Time at Marina Del Rey Sportfishing

June 15, 2022

Read more
June 15, 2022

Marina Del Rey Sportfishing is a safe, fun, and affordable way to go fishing. This fishing fleet of expert fishermen...
News, Upbeat Beat

Getty Villa Holds Dinner for the 9th Summit of the Americas

June 14, 2022

Read more
June 14, 2022

A peek behind the curtain at planning a state dinner at an otherwise quiet seaside museum By Desiree Zenowich/Getty President...
Video

“Made With Pride” Artisan Marketplace Premieres at The Santa Monica Place

June 14, 2022

Read more
June 14, 2022

In celebration of Pride Month The Santa Monica Place in collaboration with Streetlet and SaMo Pride premiered “Made with Pride”...

