Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* 45th Annual Will Rogers 5k/10k Run Is Back!
* Congratulations Palisades Charter High School Class Of 2022
All this and more on today’s show was made possible by Santa Monica College.
Congratulations Palisades Charter High School Class Of 2022: Palisades Today – June 20th, 2022
Coastal Commission Looks to Clean Up Palisades Highlands Trailhead
June 21, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The California Coastal Commission has issued a cease-and-desist order and administrative penalty to development company Headland Property Associates in regards...
Brentwood School Being Sued by Parent for Alleged Racism and Antisemitism
June 21, 2022 Staff Writer
School officials call lawsuit “baseless” By Dolores Quintana Brentwood School is being sued by the parents of a student who...
Mountain Lion Killed by Vehicle Near the Same Spot Her Mother Was Fatally Struck in 2018
June 21, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
P-54 killed on Las Virgenes Road last Friday By Sam Catanzaro Not too far from where her mother was hit...
Palisades Families Earning Upwards of $190,000 Can Qualify for Mortgage Relief
June 17, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
State expands California Mortgage Relief Program By Sam Catanzaro Palisades families earning upwards of $190,000 can qualify for mortgage relief...
Betty White’s Brentwood Home Sells for $10.6 Million
June 17, 2022 Staff Writer
Property sells few weeks after being listed By Dolores Quintana The Brentwood home of the late actress and beloved comedy...
New Summer and Fall Programs Available at Santa Monica College
Santa Monica College hosted an open house event showcasing its new classes for the summer and fall semesters along with...
Mayor’s Proposal Would Allow for Billboards in Pacific Palisades
A proposal from city officials would expand the types of billboards and advertisements allowed on Pacific Palisades streets. .Video sponsored by...
America’s Got Talent Choir sensation returns with new show “Roots: Singing Our Stories”
World renowned community chorale and America’s Got Talent Golden-Buzzing sensation, Angel City Chorale, will be returning to UCLA’s Royce Hall...
Bass Pulls Ahead of Caruso in Latest Vote Tally
June 16, 2022 Staff Writer
41-38 lead for Karen Bass in race for LA Mayor By Dolores Quintana The ballots are still being counted in...
Shop With Celebrity Chef Nyesha Arrington
June 16, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Today we are shopping for cherries and getting to know TV personality and Chef, Nyesha Arrington. She is the winner...
Alice Water’s and David Tanis’ LULU Now Open for Dinner Hours in Hammer Museum
June 16, 2022 Staff Writer
Dinner service will now be available from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday through Saturday By Dolores Quintana Alice Waters’s...
Local Teen with Cerebral Palsy Walks the Runway at L.A Fashion Week
June 15, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Tami Eugenio-Ferreira. Last year Tami became the first ever runway model with cerebral palsy to grace the stage at LAFW. ...
Reel In A Good Time at Marina Del Rey Sportfishing
June 15, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Marina Del Rey Sportfishing is a safe, fun, and affordable way to go fishing. This fishing fleet of expert fishermen...
Getty Villa Holds Dinner for the 9th Summit of the Americas
June 14, 2022 Staff Writer
A peek behind the curtain at planning a state dinner at an otherwise quiet seaside museum By Desiree Zenowich/Getty President...
“Made With Pride” Artisan Marketplace Premieres at The Santa Monica Place
June 14, 2022 Juliet Lemar
In celebration of Pride Month The Santa Monica Place in collaboration with Streetlet and SaMo Pride premiered “Made with Pride”...
digital
