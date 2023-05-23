Construction At Canyon Charter Elementary To Start This Year

Photo: LAUSD

The Project Will Include Demolishing Two Kinder Classrooms And A New 2-Story Building.

By Zach Armstrong

Although obstacles have gotten in the way of construction schedule and some permits are still pending, the Los Angeles Unified School District is anticipating construction of the “Classroom Replacement Project” at Canyon Charter Elementary School to begin before the end of 2023.

The project will include demolishing two kinder classrooms with seven regular classrooms, a new 2-story building with nine classrooms, new wiring for classroom interconnection networks, a relocation of the historical schoolhouse building and a new playground with heat-reducing solar-reflective pavement.

Before construction begins, there will be a pre-construction community meeting to address student safety, construction schedules and minimizing impacts of construction of student instruction at the school.

