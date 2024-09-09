Convicted Rapist Christopher Hubbart Granted Conditional Release, LA County to Decide Placement

Known as the “Pillowcase Rapist,” Hubbart admitted to raping 100 women, DA Opposes Release

Christopher Hubbart, a convicted rapist known as the “Pillowcase Rapist,” has been granted conditional release from the Department of State Hospitals (DSH) by a Santa Clara County Superior Court decision, despite opposition from Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón. A hearing to determine his specific placement is scheduled for October.

Hubbert was born and raised in Los Angeles, which is part of the decision to return him to LA County. He has admitted to raping 100 women. Each time he has been arrested, he has reoffended and been returned to custody. He has committed additional crimes against women, including taking a woman hostage and allowed his ankle monitor battery to run low.  

In March 2023, the Santa Clara Superior Court approved Hubbart’s conditional release, designating Los Angeles County as his domicile. The decision transfers the responsibility for his housing to the Los Angeles County Superior Court, which will make the final decision on where Hubbart will live.

The DSH, in coordination with Liberty Healthcare, has been working to find appropriate housing for Hubbart. Current recommendations suggest placing him in the Antelope Valley, a decision that has sparked controversy.

“Continuing to release sexually violent predators into underserved communities like the Antelope Valley is both irresponsible and unjust,” said District Attorney Gascón. “Our deputy district attorneys will persist in opposing Mr. Hubbart’s placement in the Antelope Valley. We must demand that the judicial system serve the best interests of our communities and consider alternative locations.”

Hubbart was convicted in 1973, 1982, and 1990 for a series of rapes and sex crimes in Los Angeles and Santa Clara counties. He was committed to the DSH in 2000 under the Sexually Violent Predator Act after the Santa Clara District Attorney’s Office sought his civil commitment.

A hearing to determine Hubbart’s placement is set for October 1 at 1:30 p.m. in Department 113 at the Hollywood Courthouse.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: SMPD
Breaking News, Crime, News

Man Found Fatally Stabbed Near Santa Monica Park, Suspect Still at Large

September 9, 2024

Read more
September 9, 2024

Search for Suspect After Man Found Dead in Alley Near Reed Park Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) officers are searching...

Photo: Getty
News, Upbeat

Funding Secured For New Palisades Dog Park

September 9, 2024

Read more
September 9, 2024

In 2021, Almost 3,500 Palisadian Petition Signatures Were Garnered for an Off-Leash Dog Park By Zach Armstrong Dog owners of...

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

Man Arrested for Assaults at Trader Joe’s and Santa Monica Beach

September 6, 2024

Read more
September 6, 2024

The man became agitated when a store employee asked him to leave A 31-year-old homeless man was arrested late Wednesday...
News, Video

(Video) School of Rock Accepting Students for Back to School Season

September 6, 2024

Read more
September 6, 2024

For more info, go to https://www.schoolofrock.com @palisadesnews School of Rock has programs for Back to School season happening now #guitar...
News, Video

(Video) Family-Owned Pharmacy Celebrates 80 Years in Santa Monica

September 6, 2024

Read more
September 6, 2024

For more info on Homeopathic Pharmacy, go to https://www.smhomeopathic.com/store/index.html. @palisadesnews For more info, go to www.smhomeopathic.com #fyp #pharmacy #santamonica #doctor...
News

A Plus Tree LLC: Leading the Way in Professional Tree Care for Homes and Businesses

September 5, 2024

Read more
September 5, 2024

A Plus Tree is a tree care company committed tomaintaining the safety, beauty, and health of trees, all with a...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Upbeat

Bruce Lurie Gallery to Host ‘Sonic Visions’ Exhibition Featuring Mark Acetelli and George Mead

September 5, 2024

Read more
September 5, 2024

The exhibition highlights the intersection of visual art and music, exploring themes of identity, history, and resilience The Bruce Lurie...

Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

Olympians to Join Pups Without Borders Adoption Event in Brentwood on Sept. 22

September 5, 2024

Read more
September 5, 2024

Meet Olympic Medalists and Adopt a Dog at the Barrington Circle Event Pups Without Borders, a rescue organization dedicated to...

Photo LA Food Bowl
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Los Angeles Times Announces Amazing Full Lineup for Food Bowl 2024 for Charity

September 5, 2024

Read more
September 5, 2024

Three-Day Festival to Feature Tastings From Top Chefs and VIP Exclusive Bites The Los Angeles Times has announced the full...
News, Video

(Video) Officers Begin Implementing “Tap to Exit” Program at SM Metro Station

September 4, 2024

Read more
September 4, 2024

The Program Is Aimed at Reducing Violent Crime @palisadesnews The program is set to reduce violent crime #santamonica #transit #publictransportation...

Photo: Gladstones
Dining, News

Gladstones Introduces New NFL Menu and Weekly Specials

September 4, 2024

Read more
September 4, 2024

Gladstones has been a staple in the Palisades since 1972 Gladstones, the iconic beachfront restaurant in Southern California, has announced...
News

­­­Willows School Celebrates 30 Years of Great Minds Growing

September 4, 2024

Read more
September 4, 2024

By Susan Payne Thirty years ago, a group of educators banded together to create a new school in the spring...

Photo: Santa Monica Pier Corporation
News, Upbeat

SM Pier to Celebrate 115th Anniversary with Outdoor Screening of “Barbie”

September 3, 2024

Read more
September 3, 2024

The Celebration Will Feature Food and Drink Options From Local Vendors, Including Pier Burger’s Custom Pier-Themed Cake The iconic Santa...
News, Upbeat

Pali Democratic Club to Host 2024 Garden Party

September 3, 2024

Read more
September 3, 2024

Senior Obama Advisor and Deputy Press Secretary Bill Burton Will Join the Event The Pacific Palisades Democratic Club is gearing...
News

School of Rock Celebrates 25 Years of Teaching Music

September 3, 2024

Read more
September 3, 2024

Venice and West LA Locations Welcome New Students By Susan Payne School of Rock is back in session and this...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR