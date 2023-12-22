Council Advances Santa Monica Airport Closure Process with Sasaki Inc. Agreement

Photo: N/A

Sasaki’s Involvement Spans Five Phases, Culminating with the Presentation of an Alternative to City Council by the end of 2025

In a significant move towards closing the Santa Monica Airport, the City Council approved a pivotal agreement with Sasaki Inc. to evaluate current site conditions, gather public input, and propose future options for the airport land, centered around a “Great Park” aligned with Measure LC.

The city plans to engage Sasaki to aid in the project, alongside hiring a new principal design and planning manager pending Personnel Board approval in January 2024, aiming to commence the Airport Conversion Planning Project early in 2024.

Mayor Phil Brock expressed enthusiasm, stating, “As a Recreation and Parks Commissioner for nearly 14 years, I advocate for more park space. I am impressed by Sasaki and eagerly anticipate the inception of a valuable asset for our community.”

Sasaki’s involvement spans five phases, starting with an extensive review of background materials in Phase 1, culminating with the presentation of a preferred alternative to the City Council by the end of 2025. Each phase will involve public engagement, research, and strategic planning to shape the future of the airport land into a park and recreational area.

The 227-acre airport property, representing nearly five percent of the city’s land area, falls under the guidelines of Measure LC, permitting development solely for parks, public spaces, recreational facilities, and maintenance of existing cultural, arts, and educational uses. The airport is slated for closure for aviation uses after December 31, 2028, as per a resolution passed in 2017.

Here are the five phases:

hase 1, titled “Charting the Course,” involves an in-depth review of background materials. Sasaki’s team will summarize and analyze policy documents, historical and cultural resources, and assess environmental factors, aiming to establish a definitive framework for the project. Additionally, they will gather insights into the community’s initial needs and desires.

“Discovering the Place and Setting the Stage,” Phase 2, calls for a comprehensive assessment of the current environmental conditions, transportation, infrastructure, natural and cultural resources, and regulatory frameworks tied to the airport site. This phase aims to explore funding strategies, create draft guiding principles, and lay the foundation for Phase 3 planning scenarios.

In “Defining the Future of Place,” Phase 3, Sasaki collaborates with the community to explore multiple scenarios for the airport land’s future. The team will generate alternatives aligned with environmental sustainability, financial viability, and community desires. This phase will culminate in the selection of a preferred scenario, taking into account community input and City Council approval.

Moving into Phase 4, “The Path Ahead,” the team will develop a detailed strategy for the phased implementation of the chosen alternative from Phase 3. Additionally, innovative ideas for on-site activations on January 1, 2029, when the city gains possession of the airport land, will be considered. This proposal will undergo City Council review and approval.

Following the City Council’s endorsement of the preferred alternative, Phase 5, titled “Preferred Scenario Plan Vision Book,” will see Sasaki compile a comprehensive document. This document will encompass research data, reports, community outreach summaries, scenario planning alternatives, and detailed implementation steps for the approved plan.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
News, Video

Beach Bellas at SM Place this Weekend! Free Holiday Entertainment for All!

December 22, 2023

Read more
December 22, 2023

Beach Bella Come to SM Place 12/22, 12/23, and 12/24 to help Dance your Soul into the Holiday season! @palisadesnews...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Study Finds Venice as One of America’s Top Five “Most Instagrammable” Beaches

December 22, 2023

Read more
December 22, 2023

The research scrutinized Instagram hashtag counts As Patch.com reported, a recent study conducted by Westgate Resorts has identified Venice Beach...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Fire Ravages Three-Level Palisadian Home

December 21, 2023

Read more
December 21, 2023

47 Firefighters Reportedly Worked to Extinguish the Flames An early Thursday morning blaze that engulfed a residence in Pacific Palisades...

Photo: Instagram: @stellabarra
Dining, News

Artisanal Pizzeria to Close on Main Street After More Than a Decade of Operations

December 21, 2023

Read more
December 21, 2023

It will stay open for dine-in, carry out and delivery until closure. By Zach Armstrong Stella Barra Pizzeria & Wine...

Photo: Jemma Pizzeria
Dining, News

Jemma Pizzeria is Now Open in Palisades. Here are its Pizza Menu Options

December 20, 2023

Read more
December 20, 2023

Selections Include “The Daniele” and “The Bianco” By Zach Armstrong Jemma Pizzeria, from Chef and restaurateur Jackson Kalb has officially...

Photo: SMMUSD
News, Upbeat

New Principal Named for McKinley Elementary School

December 19, 2023

Read more
December 19, 2023

She Began Her Career as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Rural Schools The Santa Monica-Malibu School District approved the appointment...

Photo: Palisades Village
News, Upbeat

Village Pop-Up Showcases Sustainable Fashion and Women Empowerment

December 19, 2023

Read more
December 19, 2023

The limited-time pop-up store offers a curated selection of knitwear pieces Palisadians can check out the Kilte Pop-Up, running through...

Photo: Google Earth
News, Upbeat

Monthly MakerSpace for Teens Comes to Palisades Library

December 19, 2023

Read more
December 19, 2023

It aims to engage young minds in STEM-related activities The Palisades Branch Library invites teens to join the Monthly MakerSpace,...

Le Cashmere
Hard, News

New Abbot Kinney Clothing Store Will Host Art Galleries and Workshops

December 19, 2023

Read more
December 19, 2023

It is an upcycling project between clothing brands LE CASHMERE and RE; CODE By Zach Armstrong A new store on...
News, Video

(Video) Dancing Violinist Charms Holiday Shoppers on Third Street Promenade

December 19, 2023

Read more
December 19, 2023

This talented musician dressed up to dance around the pavement of the shopping district. @palisadesnews This dressed-up violonist danced and...

Official
News

Dive into Enchantment: LA’s Immersive Holiday Event, Holiday Road, Returns for its 4th Year

December 19, 2023

Read more
December 19, 2023

Experience the magic with larger-than-life installations, Christmas lights, Santa, and More LA’s leading immersive holiday event, Holiday Road, is back...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Silver Triangle Property Lists for Under $2M

December 18, 2023

Read more
December 18, 2023

Envisioned by the globally acclaimed and decorated Architect, Amit Apel A development opportunity has surfaced in Venice’s sought-after Silver Triangle...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

$1.4M Mobile Home in Pacific Palisades Now on Market

December 17, 2023

Read more
December 17, 2023

Nestled at the quiet end of a cul-de-sac, this residence is tucked away in the bluffs This fully-renovated mobile, on...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

In-Progress Five-Bedroom Palisadian Home Lists for Under $6M

December 17, 2023

Read more
December 17, 2023

Nestled in the family-friendly Alphabet Streets neighborhood An in-progress home built by Thomas James Homes is on the market in...
Community, Culture, Lifestyle, News

(Video) Searching for Gift Ideas?  Check out these for a Holiday win!

December 16, 2023

Read more
December 16, 2023

With something for everyone, Santa Monica Place stands out in the Westside area for Holiday Shopping. @palisadesnews With something for...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR