Council Could Address Use of Robot Police Dogs, but It’s Not a Discussion Point

News Went Viral That City Council Approved a Robotic Dog

By Zach Armstrong

In response as to whether the Pacific Palisades Community Council will address the issue of using police robot dogs, President Maryam Zar responded “We do not have it in our sights at the moment. We may agendize discussion at some point in the future”

This comes shortly after news went viral across L.A. that a $278,000 robotic dog was approved by City Council, despite “grave concerns” from certain council members, CBSNews reported. It was offered as a donation to the Police Department by the Los Angeles Police Foundation. The council voted 8-4 to accept the unarmed, but equipped with surveillance technology, robotic device.

Many people likely fear use of the robotic dogs due to a popular episode of Black Mirror in which a similar invention leads to near human extinction. There have also been fears that such as device could infringe on civil rights, CBS LA reported.