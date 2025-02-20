County Reopens Key Topanga Canyon Roads Following Storm Closures

Officials are urging drivers to use caution while traveling through these areas, as maintenance crews continue to assess

Four Los Angeles County-maintained roads that were closed due to recent storms will fully reopen today at 11 a.m., restoring critical connectivity for residents in the unincorporated community of Topanga Canyon, county officials announced.

The reopening of Piuma Road, Rambla Pacifico Street, Schueren Road, and Saddle Peak Road will provide alternative routes for residents and commuters while Tuna Canyon Road remains closed. Las Flores Canyon Road will continue to be restricted to local residents only.

“The reopening of Saddle Peak, Piuma, and Schueren Roads, as well as Rambla Pacifico Street, today is an important step forward, and we remain committed to supporting our communities at each stage of reopening,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath in a statement.

“We have listened to how challenging these road closures have been for residents, and we are working more closely with all partners to ensure roads are reopened as quickly and safely as possible, and that communication is clear and reliable as we make progress in our recovery.”

Officials are urging drivers to use caution while traveling through these areas, as maintenance crews continue to assess and address storm-related damages to ensure road safety.

The reopening follows the previous night’s announcement that Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) had reopened to Palisades Fire-impacted residents, businesses, and essential workers.

For updates on road closures and reopenings, residents can visit pw.lacounty.gov/roadclosures or follow @LACoPublicWorks on social media.