A death investigation is underway

By Zach Armstrong

A death investigation is underway after local officials discovered a dead body on the sands of Venice Beach on Wednesday morning, authorities confirmed.

On February 5 just before 7 a.m., officers responded to a call about a possibly dead person at the 300 block of Ocean Front Walk. Upon arrival, the body of a man in his 30s was found off the bike path in the sand.

No further details were immediately available.