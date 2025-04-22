Disaster Relief Fair to Offer Resources for Homeowners Affected by Wildfires

The event will feature representatives from various city and county departments, including experts on property ownership, tax assistance, and disaster recovery programs

Homeowners impacted by the recent Palisades and Eaton wildfires will have a chance to connect with government officials and obtain assistance at a disaster relief fair scheduled for April 27 on the Westside.

Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang and City Councilmember Traci Park are co-hosting the event, which will be held at the Los Angeles Airport Police Facility from 9 a.m. to noon. The fair is intended to provide information about property tax relief and other public services available to residents recovering from the fires.

Officials say the event will feature representatives from various city and county departments, including experts on property ownership, tax assistance, and disaster recovery programs. Attendees will be able to ask questions and meet directly with agency staff.

“This event is a way to help people understand the resources available to them after experiencing a disaster,” Prang said in a statement. “We want to make sure homeowners know about their options, including tax relief programs for damaged properties.”

The fair will include information on filing Misfortune and Calamity claims, a form of tax relief available to property owners whose homes have been damaged or destroyed in natural disasters. A full list of participating agencies has not yet been made public.

In addition to in-person services, the event will be livestreamed on the Assessor’s official Facebook page for those unable to attend.

“These wildfires were devastating and unprecedented,” Park said. “We are committed to standing by our residents as they rebuild.”

The event is free and open to the public. Registration is encouraged but not required. More information is available at assessor.lacounty.gov/events.