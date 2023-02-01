Discover the Magic of Moses Sparks’ Tree Portraits in the Santa Monica Mountains

The exhibition and sale run from February 1st – 26th at the King Gillette Ranch Visitor Center

Internationally-acclaimed wildlife photographer, Moses Sparks, invites you to his latest exhibition of tree portraits in the Santa Monica Mountains. Come and experience the beauty and majesty of nature’s skyscrapers in Calabasas’ King Gillette Ranch on Saturday, February 4th.

The event is free for all ages and free parking will be available. From 1 PM – 3 p.m., you can meet the artist himself, and purchase some of his incredible artwork. Furthermore, a portion of proceeds from art sales will be used to support art and cultural programs in the park!

The exhibition and sale run from February 1st – 26th at the King Gillette Ranch Visitor Center (26876 Mulholland Hwy., Calabasas, CA 91302). The Visitor Center is open every Wednesday through Sunday from 9 AM – 4 PM (closed Mondays and Tuesdays). For more information on this event or if you have any questions please free free to contact samo@wnpa.org or call 805-370-2302.

Don’t miss out on your chance to see amazing photography by Moses Sparks this winter!