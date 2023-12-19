Dive into Enchantment: LA’s Immersive Holiday Event, Holiday Road, Returns for its 4th Year

Official

Experience the magic with larger-than-life installations, Christmas lights, Santa, and More

LA’s leading immersive holiday event, Holiday Road, is back for the 4th year and promises to be brighter and more enchanting than ever. Welcoming over 100,000 people yearly, Holiday Road includes larger-than-life holiday installations, thousands of Christmas lights, Santa and Mrs. Claus, new film activations, and all the holiday cheer. Greater Los Angeles area residents, celebrities, adults, and children alike are expected to return to King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas for the annual holiday experience and family tradition. Holiday Road opens Friday, November 24, during Thanksgiving weekend and takes place for 22+ dates through the end of the year. Tickets are now on sale at HolidayRoadUSA.com.

Holiday Road includes an immersive mile-long walking trail, interactive photo moments, a festive souvenir shop, premium holiday bars, top food trucks, and more. Guests will be transported into a winter wonderland complete with everything from the North Pole, Elf Village, Gingerbread Lane, impressive light tunnels, Christmas tree forests, countless candy canes, and much more! Kids can take their photos with live Santa and sing with carolers on select dates. This year will also offer new lantern art, immersive scenes, and a first-time collaboration and activation with Amazon MGM Studios for the upcoming holiday comedy film Candy Cane Lane.

Main Attractions:

  • Immersive Walking Trail – near mile-long walking trail filled with immersive scene after immersive scene.
  • Photos with LIVE Santa – stop by and take your photo with Santa this year
    • Dates:
      • November 24 – 25
      • December 1-2
      • December 8-9
      • December 15-16
      • December 22-23
  • LIVE Christmas Carolers – listen to some of your favorite holiday songs by our LIVE Carolers as you stroll through our winter village scene
    • Dates:
      • November 24 – 25
      • December 1-2
      • December 8-9
      • December 15-16
      • December 22-23
  • Candy Cane Lane Activation – take a photo at the Carver’s house and experience the magic of Candy Cane Lane, coming to Prime Video beginning December 1 – share your excitement online with #CandyCaneLaneMovie @PrimeVideo
  • Face Painting – stop by our face painting booth and have your child’s face painted with themed and festive options for all ages.
  • Souvenir Shop – pick up a gift full of holiday magic for the kids, such as light-up toys and branded merchandise.
  • Winter Market – check out local vendors specializing in selling holiday gifts, decorations, and apparel.
  • Holiday Bars – stop by one of our premium holiday bars, where the grown-ups get to enjoy a savory cocktail to jumpstart their holiday spirit, lush wine to help them unwind, and craft beer to keep up the cheer.
  • Food Trucks – presenting some of the best food trucks every night
in News
Related Posts
Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Silver Triangle Property Lists for Under $2M

December 18, 2023

Read more
December 18, 2023

Envisioned by the globally acclaimed and decorated Architect, Amit Apel A development opportunity has surfaced in Venice’s sought-after Silver Triangle...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

$1.4M Mobile Home in Pacific Palisades Now on Market

December 17, 2023

Read more
December 17, 2023

Nestled at the quiet end of a cul-de-sac, this residence is tucked away in the bluffs This fully-renovated mobile, on...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

In-Progress Five-Bedroom Palisadian Home Lists for Under $6M

December 17, 2023

Read more
December 17, 2023

Nestled in the family-friendly Alphabet Streets neighborhood An in-progress home built by Thomas James Homes is on the market in...
Community, Culture, Lifestyle, News

(Video) Searching for Gift Ideas?  Check out these for a Holiday win!

December 16, 2023

Read more
December 16, 2023

With something for everyone, Santa Monica Place stands out in the Westside area for Holiday Shopping. @palisadesnews With something for...
Hard, News

Federal Investigation Looks Into Anti-Semitic Discrimination at SMC

December 15, 2023

Read more
December 15, 2023

Students Supporting Israel alleges the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war was followed by their denial of registration By Zach Armstrong...

Photo: Palisades Village
Hard, News

Prenatal and Postnatal Fitness Classes for Mothers

December 15, 2023

Read more
December 15, 2023

The program caters to mothers, providing a supportive community and fitness regimens tailored to every stage of motherhood. Through December...
News, Video

(Video) Ohtani Merchandise Sells Out at Dodgers Clubhouse Store

December 14, 2023

Read more
December 14, 2023

The man is bound to be one of the franchise’s greatest after his landmark $700M contract.  @palisadesnews Fans rushed to...

Photo: Hotel Casa Del Mar
Dining, News

New Year’s Dinner Specials Coming to Hotel Casa Del Mar

December 14, 2023

Read more
December 14, 2023

A seaside celebration will commence to ring in 2024 Hotel Casa Del Mar will celebrate the arrival of 2024 in...
Community, Culture, Dining, Lifestyle, News

(Video) Make sure to Check out Bobs Market for their wine selection this Holiday season

December 14, 2023

Read more
December 14, 2023

Bobs Market in Santa Monica is known for only having the best selection and their wine game this Holiday season...
Dining, News

This Weekend: Malibu Breakfast with Santa

December 13, 2023

Read more
December 13, 2023

The event promises a morning filled with engaging art activities, holiday games, and captivating storytime  Join the merry celebration at...

Photo: Instagram: @sweetlaurelbakery
Dining, News

Gingerbread Hunt Taking Place at Village Bakery

December 13, 2023

Read more
December 13, 2023

The challenge involves collecting stamps from various participating businesses Sweet Laurel’s engaging event, the Gingerbread Hunt, is back through December,...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Upbeat

Ritualistic Hikes Come to Temescal Canyon Park

December 13, 2023

Read more
December 13, 2023

The event offers an opportunity for adults to journey through awe-inspiring landscapes, ancient trees, and tranquil waterfalls. Participants are invited...
News

Well Marriage Center Aims to Improve Relationships with 2 Los Angeles Locations

December 13, 2023

Read more
December 13, 2023

By Susan Payne A new marriage counseling center in Los Angeles is hoping to change how the therapeutic world handles...
Community, Culture, Lifestyle, News

(Video) The BEST Holiday Shopping at Santa Monica Place – sneak peek!

December 12, 2023

Read more
December 12, 2023

With something for everyone, Santa Monica Place stands out in the Westside area for Holiday Shopping. @palisadesnews With something for...

Photo: LAPD
Hard, News

Accused Serial Killer Wins $700K Settlement with Santa Monica

December 12, 2023

Read more
December 12, 2023

The Suspect Was Behind the Killing of Three Homeless Men By Zach Armstrong The City of Santa Monica made a...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR