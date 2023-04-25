Don’t Miss Your Last Chance to Experience CORTEO by Cirque du Soleil!

Photo: Facebook

The Show’s Run At The Microsoft Theater Ends On April 30 

Time is running out for fans of CORTEO by Cirque du Soleil. The critically acclaimed show, which has been wowing audiences at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles for the past few weeks, is set to come to a close on April 30, 2023. For those who have not yet seen the show, this is the last chance to witness the stunning acrobatic feats and heartwarming story of Mauro, the Dreamer Clown.

“We are so grateful for the incredible reception that CORTEO by Cirque du Soleil has received during its run in Los Angeles,” said Mike Newquist, President of the Touring Shows Division at Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. “We have been blown away by the energy and enthusiasm of the audiences here, and we are thrilled to have had the opportunity to bring this unique and inspiring production to the City of Angels.”

Corteo, which means “cortege” in Italian, is a joyous procession imagined by a clown. Set in a mysterious space between heaven and earth, the show tells the story of Mauro, a clown who watches his own funeral taking place in a carnival atmosphere while caring angels watch over him. Through a series of stunning acrobatic performances, the show explores the strength and fragility of the human spirit, as well as the wisdom and kindness of the clown.

For those who have not yet seen the show, there is still time to catch CORTEO by Cirque du Soleil before it takes its final bow on April 30, 2023. Tickets are available at; http://www.cirquedusoleil.com/corteo

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Justin Bettman
Life and Arts, News, Reviews

Elizabeth McGovern Lights Up The Stage in “Ava – The Secret Conversations”

April 26, 2023

Read more
April 26, 2023

Play About Legendary Screen Star Runs Until May 14 At The Geffen Playhouse By Beverly Cohn Ava Gardner, born Ava...

Photo: Facebook
News, Upbeat Beat

Injured Hiker Rescued by LAFD Helicopter on Josepho Spur Trail

April 26, 2023

Read more
April 26, 2023

64-Year-Old Hiker Needed Assistance West of Murphy Ranch Stables The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) responded with a ground and...
News, Veterans, Video

VA Opens Housing, Disabled Veterans Still Homeless

April 25, 2023

Read more
April 25, 2023

The West Los Angeles VA will open 120 new units of housing in April, yet many homeless disabled Veterans don’t...

Photo: Facebook
News

The Pacific Palisades Community Council Set to Discuss Bylaws Amendment at Upcoming Meeting

April 25, 2023

Read more
April 25, 2023

Meeting Takes Place Via Zoom On April 27 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 pm. The Pacific Palisades Community Council has...

Photo: Facebook
News

Mayor Karen Bass Releases Statement Regarding The Death of Former Mayor Richard Riordan

April 24, 2023

Read more
April 24, 2023

The Memorial Mass Will Be Held On Friday, April 28, 2023 Two-term Mayor and Brentwood resident was 92 years old....

Photo: Facebook
News

Councilmember Traci Park Advises Westside Residents To Tune In To Budget And Finance Meetings On Proposed Budget For The City

April 24, 2023

Read more
April 24, 2023

Public Comment Starts At 6:00 p.m. on April 25 CD11 City Council member Traci Park has advised all Westside residents...

Photo: Carolwood Brokerage
News, Real Estate

Experience the California Dream at Architectural Gem Used in the Iconic Film Heat

April 24, 2023

Read more
April 24, 2023

Mansion Where Robert DeNiro’s Character Neil MacCauley Live For Sale Located in the prestigious Malibu Cove Colony, a guard-gated community,...

Photo: AKG | Christie's
News, Real Estate

Karla Souza, of How to Get Away with Murder, Swaps Homes in Secret Off-Market Deal

April 24, 2023

Read more
April 24, 2023

Actress Already Purchased A New Mansion In The Palisades Before Selling Her Old One Actress Karla Souza, known for her...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles Delays Spending Most of the Funds Raised by “Mansion Tax” Until Legal Challenges Are Resolved

April 23, 2023

Read more
April 23, 2023

Apartment Association of Greater LA and Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association Sue Los Angeles will delay spending most of the money...

Photo: American Youth Symphony
News

American Youth Symphony’s Spring Concert Celebrates 58 Years of Performance

April 21, 2023

Read more
April 21, 2023

Sunday’s Free Concert Concludes the 2022-34 Season By Susan Payne Much is in store for the American Youth Symphony as...

Photo: Palisades Historical Society: Zola Clearwater Collection
News

Power Outage Lasting Nearly Five Hours Affects 561 Homes On April 19

April 21, 2023

Read more
April 21, 2023

Outage Was Caused By Equipment Failure On Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 8:24 a.m., a significant power outage occurred in...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Los Angeles County Announces Historic Legal Settlement With LA Alliance to Bring New Resources to Fight Against Homelessness

April 20, 2023

Read more
April 20, 2023

The County of Los Angeles has announced a historic settlement with LA Alliance, resolving a long-running litigation over homelessness. County...

Photo: Facebook
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Indulge in the Flavors of Spring with McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams’ Seasonal Menu

April 20, 2023

Read more
April 20, 2023

Shops Are Open At Palisades Village and Third Street Promenade McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams has announced its new seasonal menu...

Photo: Tonelson
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Palisades Village’s Qué Padre Launches Weekend Breakfast and Mimosa Bar

April 19, 2023

Read more
April 19, 2023

Executive Chef Isaias Peña Debuts Delicious New Menu Palisades Village’s Qué Padre has announced the launch of its Weekend Breakfast...

Photo: Facebook
Dining, Food & Drink, News

ROCA Pizza Grand Opening Ceremony and Ribbon Cutting In Palisades Village

April 19, 2023

Read more
April 19, 2023

Grand Opening Is Presented By Malibu-Pacific Palisades Chamber Of Commerce The Grand Opening ceremony for ROCA Pizza is scheduled for...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR