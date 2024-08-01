Dr. Adam Almeida Named New Principal of Malibu High School

Photo: SMMUSD

With Over 25 Years of Experience in Education, Almeida Has Held Various Roles

The Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District Board of Education has appointed Dr. Adam Almeida as the new principal of Malibu High School. The decision was made during the board meeting on July 24, 2024, with Almeida set to begin his role on August 1, 2024.

Almeida succeeds Patrick Miller, who has been promoted to director of assessment, research, and evaluation for SMMUSD. The search for a new assistant principal for Malibu High School is currently underway.

Dr. Almeida is well-acquainted with SMMUSD, having served as the assistant principal of Malibu High from 2019 to 2022. During his tenure, he was actively involved in curriculum and instruction, special education, facilities and operations, project-based learning, career tech education pathways, student activities, athletics, and discipline.

“I am excited to return to SMMUSD and Malibu High School,” Almeida said. “I look forward to continuing to promote the great successes at Malibu High School in the role of principal as well as working with the students, staff, and community.”

With over 25 years of experience in education, Almeida has held various roles, including principal, assistant principal, teacher, varsity baseball coach, and social science department chair. He earned bachelor’s degrees in political science and education from USC, a master’s in educational leadership and policy studies from Cal State Northridge, and a doctorate in the same field from Cal State Northridge.

Most recently, Almeida was an assistant principal at La Canada High School and a part-time lecturer and university supervisor at Cal State Northridge, where he mentored aspiring teachers. He has also worked with the Los Angeles County Office of Education, managing multiple school sites and collaborating with parents and families to foster active school community involvement.

