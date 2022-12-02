Dr. Dre Lists Longtime Malibu Home for $20 Million

8,843 square-foot beachside home features recording studio and sunken living room

By Dolores Quintana

Rap mogul and super producer Dr. Dre has put his long-time Malibu home on the market as reported by Amlu.com. The listing price is $20 million for the beachside home with six bedrooms and seven bathrooms across 8,843 square feet of space. The three-story estate has a huge recording studio that has multiple stations.

The master bedroom is on the entire third floor of the home. It features a bedroom with a glass wall that can be slid open to a terrace with a fireplace accent wall and seats. The wall has pocketing doors that lead into the bathroom which contains a spa-style soaking tub that you step up into and a sauna. The master suite comes with a walk-in closet and a separate dressing area.

The lower level has a sunken living room space with a fireplace set in a stone wall. There is another sliding glass wall that leads outdoors to the beach.

The home has many built-in features that house the home’s entertainment spaces. Stone is a big part of the decor rather than brick or wood. Stone tile floors cover the home’s dining room floor which also has a billiard table sharing the space. The huge kitchen has black accents and countertops, stainless steel appliances and wood cabinets.

The estate also has a large fitness center that has a distinct emphasis on weights and weightlifting fitness and a home office.