Draycott Bringing Back Balloons and Bubbles

Photo: Facebook (@TheDraycottRestaurant).

Event making its return Tuesday for the first time in two years

By Dolores Quintana

The Draycott Restaurant is bringing back a favorite community event on June 14th as announced on the Instagram account.  Balloons and Bubbles will be making its return on Tuesdays for the first time in two years. 

As always, the Draycott will have a balloon artist there to create funny and beautiful balloon animals, shapes and other creations for anyone who still has that child-like spirit. While the children can duel with their balloon swords or play with their new balloon animal friends on the restaurant’s lawn, parents can enjoy a Happy Hour which will come with cocktails, champagne, spirits and wines by the glass at a reduced price. This informal gathering is something that The Draycott has missed every bit as much as you have. 

Reservations are recommended since Balloons and Bubbles is sure to be packed. It will give you the opportunity to connect with old friends and make new ones in The Draycott’s relaxing, restaurant atmosphere.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

What Is the Most Popular Fast Food Chain in Los Angeles?

June 8, 2022

Read more
June 8, 2022

Survey finds that Five Guys is the most popular chain in the Los Angeles area By Dolores Quintana Top Agency,...
News

Runoff Set for LA City Council District 11 Race

June 8, 2022

Read more
June 8, 2022

Erin Darling and Traci Park finish in first and second place in race to replace Mike Bonin By Sam Catanzaro...

The 2019 Pacific Palisades Fourth of July Parade. Photo: Morgan Genser.
News, Upbeat Beat

Palisades July 4th Parade Entry Deadline This Week

June 7, 2022

Read more
June 7, 2022

The Palisades Americanism Parade Association (PABA) has announced that payment of the cost to enter floats or other units in...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Upbeat Beat

Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness Discusses Using City-Owned Property for Shelters

June 7, 2022

Read more
June 7, 2022

City Controller Ron Galperin speaks at recent PPTFH meeting By Dolores Quintana City Controller Ron Galperin was invited by the...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Officials Warn of Ecstasy Pills Contaminated With Fentanyl as Three Santa Monica Students Recover From Overdose

June 6, 2022

Read more
June 6, 2022

Warning comes after three SMMUSD students recover from overdose  By Sam Catanzaro Officials are warning of a large number of...

Centennial Park in Venice near the Abbot Kinney Memorial Branch Library. Photo: Nick Antonicello.
News

Los Angeles City Councilmember Looks to Ban Homeless Encampments Near Libraries

June 6, 2022

Read more
June 6, 2022

Joe Buscaino introduces motion over the weekend   By Sam Catanzaro Two days after the Los Angeles City Council voted to...
News, Video

Elon Musk Tweets Endorsement For L.A Mayoral Candidate Rick Caruso: Palisades Today – June 6th, 2022

June 6, 2022

Read more
June 6, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Elon Musk Tweets Endorsement For L.A Mayoral Candidate Rick Caruso* Palisades Library...

The solarium from a 1930s estate in Brentwood Park. Photo: The MLS.
News, Real Estate

Tech Entrepreneur Saves Classic 1930s Estate From Demolition

June 5, 2022

Read more
June 5, 2022

John Herring buys Brentwood Park estate for $12.8 million By Dolores Quintana Tech CEO John Hering has saved a classic...

Left to right: Santa Monica Mayor Sue Himmelrich, Anthony Diaz, Jose Barron and SMPD Chief Ramon Batista in February during the SMPD Citizen Award ceremony. Photo: SMPD.
News

Two Westside Men Honored for Saving Police Officer From Cardiac Arrest

June 4, 2022

Read more
June 4, 2022

Jose Barron and Anthony Diaz honored for saving police officer having cardiac arrest By Dolores Quintana The American Red Cross...

Left to right Charity Chandler, Cole Topher Grace, Ashley Grace. Photo: Courtesy CASA.
News, Upbeat Beat

CASA/LA Benefit Raises $800,000 for Child Welfare & Juvenile Justice Services at Skirball Center

June 4, 2022

Read more
June 4, 2022

REIMAGINE Gala hosted by Topher & Ashley Grace raised funds at 10th annual event By Staff Writer Court Appointed Special...
News, Upbeat Beat

Teen Cancer America to Host Third Annual Polo Event at Will Rogers Polo Club

June 4, 2022

Read more
June 4, 2022

Fundraiser to feature music, food, hospitality and more! By Staff Writer Teen Cancer America (TCA), the national non-profit founded by...

Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration. Photo: Flickr (@kenlund).
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector Mails Notices of Delinquent Payments for Property Owners

June 4, 2022

Read more
June 4, 2022

Keith Knox, Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector, is in the process of mailing approximately 162,000 Notices of Delinquency...

The Brentwood Farmers Market. Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

Assembly Bill AB 2691 Could Bring Cannabis Sales to Farmers Markets

June 2, 2022

Read more
June 2, 2022

Bill passes California Assembly’s Appropriations Committee By Dolores Quintana Farmers markets might get a lucrative new revenue stream and a...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

LA City Councilmember Paul Koretz Introduces Legislation Aimed at Price Gouging at Gas Stations

June 2, 2022

Read more
June 2, 2022

By Staff Writer This week, in response to the sharp increases in oil prices, Los Angeles City Councilmember Paul Koretz...
Education, News

Teenage Ukrainian Refugee Enrolled at Palisades High School After Fleeing the Country

June 2, 2022

Read more
June 2, 2022

By Dolores Quintana When Russian President Vladimir Putin made the decision to attack Ukraine in February in an attempt to...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR