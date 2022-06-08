Draycott Bringing Back Balloons and Bubbles

Event making its return Tuesday for the first time in two years

By Dolores Quintana

The Draycott Restaurant is bringing back a favorite community event on June 14th as announced on the Instagram account. Balloons and Bubbles will be making its return on Tuesdays for the first time in two years.

As always, the Draycott will have a balloon artist there to create funny and beautiful balloon animals, shapes and other creations for anyone who still has that child-like spirit. While the children can duel with their balloon swords or play with their new balloon animal friends on the restaurant’s lawn, parents can enjoy a Happy Hour which will come with cocktails, champagne, spirits and wines by the glass at a reduced price. This informal gathering is something that The Draycott has missed every bit as much as you have.

Reservations are recommended since Balloons and Bubbles is sure to be packed. It will give you the opportunity to connect with old friends and make new ones in The Draycott’s relaxing, restaurant atmosphere.