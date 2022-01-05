Drop in Santa Monica Mountains Monarch Butterfly Numbers ‘Deeply Concerning’

By Dolores Quintana

There are 18 critically endangered species of butterflies and moths in the state of California and the brilliantly-colored orange and black Western Monarch butterfly, a migratory species that breeds in Mexico and travels throughout California, including the Santa Monica Mountains. 

The Monarch butterfly population numbers have fallen to critical levels and they are very close to extinction, according to a Xerces Society report from January 2021 from the Western Monarch Count

“Only 1,914 monarch butterflies were recorded overwintering on the California coast this year [2020-2021]. This critically low number follows two years with fewer than 30,000 butterflies—the previous record lows—indicating that the western monarch butterfly migration is nearing collapse,” the report reads. “The final results from the 24th annual Western Monarch Thanksgiving Count show a 99.9% fall from the number of monarchs in the 1980s, when butterflies filled trees from Marin County to San Diego County.”

Joey Algiers, Restoration Ecologist for the National Park Service’s Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area talked to us about the Monarch population local to the Westside area and Santa Monica Mountains.

“The dramatic drop in counts of the Western Migratory Monarchs is deeply concerning. There’s a real possibility that we could lose the entire population. Lack of native Milkweed and plains areas with flowers for the butterflies to feed and lay their eggs. It really shows when you lose the habitat, you can lose an entire species. Tropical milkweed isn’t as good. Losing grasslands to development because grasslands are flat areas that are popular to be used for that purpose can really hurt a species,” Algiers said. 

“In only a few decades, a migration of millions has been reduced to less than two thousand butterflies,” said Stephanie McKnight, a conservation biologist with the Xerces Society who helps coordinate the counting.

The US Federal government has only listed the Monarch as a candidate for endangered species protections as of winter of 2020. The state of California notes that listing but neither has made a move to give federal and state protections to the Monarch butterfly as yet even when the counts of the butterflies are nearing extinction levels. 

Why are butterflies so important? In a quote to the BBC, Scott Black, executive director of the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation says, “The butterflies are the canary in the coal mine, you know.” He adds “We’re going to see other butterflies and bees, and other important insects, and then our birds; and then our mammals head that same way if we don’t take action soon.”

While some might consider the Monarch and other butterflies and moths to be gorgeous but not necessarily important to Earth’s ecosystem, they are. Invertebrate insects are a key part of the food chain for larger mammals and are crucial to the fertilization of plants, including crops that humans live on. 

Scott Black further explains in a quote to the BBC, “Over 94% of songbirds need insects to feed their young,” says Black. “If you want to have fish in your rivers and streams then they need invertebrates to feed on. If you want to have pollination of your food crops, then think insects. I think that people really do need to wake up: the ramifications are clear and will affect humans on an everyday level in the next 20, 30 years. And that’s my kids, that’s everybody’s kids around the world.”

But how can the average person help save these species like the Monarch? As reported by the BBC, you can take part in the US Fish and Wildlife Service’s Citizen Scientist program by reporting butterfly sightings and your observations about the insects. The Xerces Society For Invertebrate Conservation has its own Milkweed Mapper, where you can report on Monarchs and the Milkweed plant that is crucial to the species survival with photos and statements. You can also support the Xerces Monarch and Pollinator Highway Act to Congress. This act would “Provide $5,000,000 for each of fiscal years 2022 through 2028 for grants to benefit pollinators on roadsides and highway rights-of-way” and “Support pollinator-friendly roadside habitat through planting and seeding native grasses, wildflowers, and monarch host plants.” that would be managed by “state Departments of Transportation, Native American tribes, and federal land management agencies.”

Winemaker Carlo Mondavi and co-founder and CEO, Praveen Penmetsa created the Monarch Tractor, a non-Diesel powered tractor. He noted that there was no significant change to the technology of farm equipment in many decades. So he created this lower emission tractor that he says will pay for itself in time according to the BBC. He also created the Monarch Challenge Rosé, which sold out for this year, but will be available as a 2021 vintage next year. The wine is a Rose of Pinot Noir, natively fermented in stainless steel and neutral barrels that is produced and bottled by RAEN winery and shipped with a packet of Monarch-loving milkweed seeds.

Mondavi had this to say about the importance of the Monarchs and his wineries effort at conservation, “Who thought that the wind generated from the flap of a butterfly wing could change the world… that this motion from such a delicate creature could create waves that travel oceans and the breeze that fills the mountains with fresh air. We are ever connected… trees, bees, plants and nature all talk to each other and serve a sacred purpose. The Monarch Challenge is set to enlighten, encourage and connect our communities to farm and live in unison with nature and give back to the delicate circle of life.” 

in News
Related Posts
A Westside Food Bank drive-thru food pantry at the West LA Veterans Administration. Photo: Facebook (@westsidefoodbank).
News, Westside Wellness

Interview: Westside Food Bank Adapting to Challenges of the Pandemic

January 4, 2022

Read more
January 4, 2022

An interview with Bruce Rankin, Executive Director of The Westside Food Bank By Dolores Quintana We spoke to Bruce Rankin,...

Photo: Twitter (@Schwarzenegger).
News, Upbeat Beat

Arnold Schwarzenegger Donates 25 Tiny Homes for Veterans at West Los Angeles VA

January 4, 2022

Read more
January 4, 2022

$25k donation facilitates purchasing and building of 25 tiny homes Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger recently donated 25 tiny homes...
News, Video

Pali High Charter Delays Enforcement Of A Covid-19 Vaccine Mandate: Palisades Today – January 3rd, 2022

January 3, 2022

Read more
January 3, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Palisades Women Arrested After Assaulting Fellow Passenger On Delta Flight* Pali High...

Photo: City of Santa Monica.
News

Lawmakers Look to Curb ‘Growing Wall of Illegal Vendors’ on Santa Monica Pier

December 29, 2021

Read more
December 29, 2021

“This issue isn’t about illegal vending, it’s about our community values,” says Councilmember Lana Negrete  By Dolores Quintana and Sam...
News, Video

Holiday Special 2021 The Year In Review: Palisades Today – December 27, 2021

December 27, 2021

Read more
December 27, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.This holiday special showcases the top news stories from 2021.All this and more...
News

Study Identifies How Much Artificial Light Is Too Much for Local Coastal Animals

December 21, 2021

Read more
December 21, 2021

Anna Novoselov/UCLA Newsroom There’s less light pollution along Southern California beaches than in densely populated inland areas. But even lower...

The new LA County District 3 map. Credit: LA County (Official).
News

New LA County District for Pacific Palisades More Conservative

December 20, 2021

Read more
December 20, 2021

Sheila Kuehl decries new District 3 By Dolores Quintana and Sam Catanzaro Last week a new map for LA County...
News, Video

$83 Million Dollar Mansion Bought By A 26 Year Old Billionaire: Palisades Today – December 20, 2021

December 20, 2021

Read more
December 20, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Local Resident Falls Victim To Mail Theft * $83 Million Dollar Mansion Bought...

Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

Popular Fashion Company Opens First Brick and Mortar Store in Palisades

December 17, 2021

Read more
December 17, 2021

MISA comes to Palisades Village By Dolores Quintana Palisades Village is the new home to the flagship store for MISA,...

Photo: Getty
News, Real Estate

Stagnant Rent Growth Forecasted for Westside Cities and Neighborhoods

December 17, 2021

Read more
December 17, 2021

Lusk Center for Real Estate at USC releases annual study By Dolores Quintana The Lusk Center for Real Estate at...

Huntington Beach Oil Spill October 3. Photo: City of Huntington.
Crime, News

Texas Energy Company and Subsidiaries Indicted for Negligence During Oil Leak that Damaged SoCal Coastline

December 16, 2021

Read more
December 16, 2021

Amplify Energy faces charges in connection to Huntington Beach spill By Sam Catanzaro A Houston-based energy company and its subsidiaries...

Photo: PPCC
News

Pacific Palisades Community Council’s Annual Awards Dinner Held at Bel Air Bay Club

December 16, 2021

Read more
December 16, 2021

Chris Spitz proclaimed Citizen of the Year By Dolores Quintana The Pacific Palisades Community Council held its annual awards ceremony...

Rendering Credit: LA SkyRail Express
News, Transportation

Public Comment Is Open for the Sepulveda Pass Rail Line

December 13, 2021

Read more
December 13, 2021

Two meetings planned for January By Dolores Quintana Metro Los Angeles has opened public comment during the Environmental Review Phase...

Photo: LAFD (official).
News

23-Year-Old Mountain Biker in Serious Condition Following Palisades Fall

December 13, 2021

Read more
December 13, 2021

Victim in serious condition with head, arm and shoulder injuries  By Sam Catanzaro A 23-year-old mountain biker sustained head, arm...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

LA County, City Seek Dismissal of Homelessnes Lawsuits

December 13, 2021

Read more
December 13, 2021

Attorneys file dismissal motions in relation to LA Alliance for Human Rights case By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles city and...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR