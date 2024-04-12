Earth Day Celebration Coming to Village Green

Attendees Can Indulge in a Variety of Culinary Delights, Including Savory or Sweet Crêpes From la Crepe du Jardin, Shane’s Famous Tamales and Fresh Fruit

The Resilient Palisades Earth Day Celebration will take place on April. 14 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Village Green.

Attendees of the Earth Day Festival can indulge in a variety of culinary delights, including savory or sweet crêpes from La Crepe Du Jardin, Shane’s famous Tamales, and fresh fruit from the Fruit Vendor.

The festival highlights the commendable efforts of local organizations such as:

Palisades Village Green: Upholding the essence of community vitality.

Palisades Rotary Club: Advocating for service, integrity, and global goodwill through fellowship.

Forestry Committee: Championing tree conservation in Pacific Palisades.

Temescal Canyon Association: Committed to preserving the Santa Monica mountains.

Athens Services: Pioneering waste management solutions.

LA Parks Foundation: Enhancing public recreation areas and open spaces.

LA Waterkeeper: Advocating for waterway health and sustainable water supplies.

Ridwell: Spearheading waste reduction initiatives.

Camp Wildcraft: Fostering nature-inspired learning experiences for children.

Giveaways include tubs of Bitchin’ Sauce. The event features special performances by Pali High senior Shawna Ashley, The Shambles, and the Harvard Yardbirds. Renowned environmentalist Ed Begley will deliver an inspiring speech.

Learn about Prana by Lana’s sustainable sourcing practices and Tru Earth’s eco-friendly laundry solutions. Discover Cabbage Hill Fertilizer Co.’s plant-based fertilizers and meet YOLANDI, Los Angeles’ beloved chihuahua.

The festival promotes sustainability with reusable cutlery, cups, and water refill stations, urging attendees to bring their own.