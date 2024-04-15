Earth Day Cleanup Coming to Will Rogers Beach

Photo: N/A

Attendees Are Encouraged to Wear Active/Comfortable Clothing and Bring a Reusable Water Bottle

By Zach Armstrong

The Will Rogers Beach Earth Day Cleanup will take place on April 20 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Taking place at lifeguard tower 15, the event aims to remove trash from the coast line. Attendees are encouraged to wear active/comfortable clothing and bring a reusable water bottle. 

“We’re stoked to partner with Supervisor Horvath and the Pacific Palisades Community Council to bring you this very special event to celebrate Earth Day. See you there!” Councilwoman Traci Park said in her newsletter. 

For more information, contact Michael Anster at michael.amster@lacity.org or call 310-568-8772

