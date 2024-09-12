Earthquake Shakes Los Angeles Area, Centered Near Malibu

Photo: Google Maps

Los Angeles Was Jolted Awake This Morning By Earthquake 

An earthquake of a 4.7 magnitude shook Los Angeles on Thursday morning. According to the United States Geological Survey, the 4.7 magnitude earthquake struck at 7:28 a.m. in a location roughly seven miles north of Malibu at a seven-mile depth in the earth. On social media, people as far away as Northridge and Orange County reported feeling the quake as well as people in Hollywood and Central Los Angeles. 

Initially, the quake was reported as 5.1 magnitude, but preliminary estimates are frequently downgraded. Aftershocks to the 4.7 earthquakes have continued to occur since 7:28 a.m. with  2.8, 2.4, 1.8, 1.5, and 2.1 quakes following soon after. This is to be expected after a seismic event. Los Angeles is a seismically active area with seismic activity happening nearly every day that most people do not notice. 

The Los Angeles Fire Department has entered Earthquake mode where members of the LAFD will survey their districts by land, sea, and air to determine if any damage has occurred to local infrastructure. 

CAL OES Spokesperson Diana Ibrahim said in an emailed press statement, “Today’s earthquake in Malibu is a reminder that California has an ever-present risk of earthquakes, and no one knows when or where the next Big One might hit. But we know older homes near faults like in Malibu and Santa Monica are at greater risk if they haven’t been strengthened with a seismic retrofit.  The most common is bracing and bolting a home to its foundation,” said Janiele Maffei, the Chief Mitigation Officer of CEA and Executive Director of CRMP. “For homeowners in structures built before 1980 they may be a candidate for a brace and bold retrofit.  If they are in homes built before 1940, they are definitely a candidate.”

More information about grant programs available to California homeowners is available at https://www.californiaresidentialmitigationprogram.com/our-seismic-retrofit-programs 

The National Weather Service reported that “NO tsunami expected from the recent earthquake in Malibu.  Repeat, a tsunami is NOT expected.” We will update this breaking story if any further events develop. 
If you felt the quake, you can report it to the USGS on their website. Such data is helpful in long-term tracking of earthquakes and their aftereffects. You can also download the My Shake app here. It is an app developed and updated by UC Berkeley that is safe and does not sell your data.

