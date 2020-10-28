Edify TV: Halloween Amid COVID-19

With LA County health officials prohibiting many Halloween activities and discouraging trick or treating, costume stores like Ursula’s Costumes in Santa Monica are struggling. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.

Lap Swimming Underway at Palisades High Pool

October 28, 2020

October 28, 2020

Looking for a safe way to workout these days? Try the Palisades High School pool which is now open for...

"Passing this would indicate a new, less crime-tolerant attitude in California," writes Tom Elias on Prop. 20. "At the same time, it could provide thousands of additional potential convict firefighters, who usually see their sentences reduced in exchange for very risky service on the fire lines." Photo: USDA.gov.
Column: Would Prop. 20 Help Against Wildfires, Crime?

October 27, 2020

October 27, 2020

By Tom Elias, Palisades News Columnist Anyone examining the unintended consequences of California’s many past ballot propositions cannot possibly ignore what was...
Left Turn Signal to be Installed at Chautauqua and Sunset

October 27, 2020

October 27, 2020

Intersection where 2017 fatal motorcycle accident occurred getting left turn lane by December By Sam Catanzaro In 2017 36-year-old David...
Palisades YMCA Pumpkin Patch Vandalized: Palisades Today – October, 26, 2020

October 27, 2020

October 27, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades YMCA Pumpkin Patch Vandalized * Early Voter Turnout Close To...
Edify TV: Historic Venice Church Damaged in Fire

October 27, 2020

October 27, 2020

A 100 year old church in Venice recently caught fire and some think arson was responsible. Learn more in this...
Foreclosure Prevention and Mortgage Assistance Program Coming for LA County

October 26, 2020

October 26, 2020

Recently, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed a proposal by Supervisor Janice Hahn and Supervisor Hilda Solis that...
County Warns of Active Property Tax Scam

October 25, 2020

October 25, 2020

Scammers going to taxpayer homes to collect property tax payments, LA County warns By Chad Winthrop Los Angeles County Treasurer...

Temescal Canyon Trail. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Hiker Rescued After Falling Into 40 Foot Temescal Ravine

October 23, 2020

October 23, 2020

LAFD preform an aerial rescue of hiker Thursday afternoon By Sam Catanzaro A hiker was airlifted to a hospital after...
Edify TV: National Greasy Food Day on the Westside

October 23, 2020

October 23, 2020

October 25 is National Greasy Foods Day. Here are a handful of Westside eateries offering delicious, greasy comfort food in...
Potrero Canyon Park Street Racing And RV Parking Addressed: Palisades Today – October, 22, 2020

October 23, 2020

October 23, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Potrero Canyon Park Street Racing And RV Parking Addressed * 335...

Cacio e pepe at Forma. Photo: Facebook.
Popular Diner Reopens, Italian Restaurant Expands: Westside Food Scene

October 22, 2020

October 22, 2020

Westside Food Scene October 22, 2020 By Kerry Slater Forma Expanding to Main Street Popular Santa Monica Italian restaurant Forma...
Firefighters Make Quick Work Putting Out Topanga Brush Fire

October 21, 2020

October 21, 2020

Small brush fire reported Wednesday afternoon By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County firefighters made quick work putting out a small...
Nearly 70 Percent of New COVID-19 Cases Among Younger People

October 20, 2020

October 20, 2020

68 percent of new cases among people between ages of 12 and 50 By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County health...
Free Flu Shots for LAUSD Students and Parents

October 20, 2020

October 20, 2020

Los Angeles Unified and Health Net offering free vaccinations for seasonal flu to students and families By Chad Winthrop Los...

The Chautauqua/PCH/Entrada intersection. Photo: Morgan Genser.
Two Problematic Pacific Palisades Intersections on PPCC Agenda

October 20, 2020

October 20, 2020

Pacific Palisades Community Council meeting to feature presentations on Chautauqua/PCH and Chautauqua/Sunset By Sam Catanzaro The Pacific Palisades Community Council...

