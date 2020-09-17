Despite a recent CDC report stating the risks of in-person dining, many Westside restaurant patrons feel the experience is safe. Learn more in this video made possible by Maser Condo Sales.
Edify TV: Sit-down Dining Safety?
Sur La Table Closing Santa Monica Location, Marking End of Westside Presence
September 17, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Popular culinary store closing stores nationwide By Sam Catanzaro Sur La Table is closing its Santa Monica location, marking the...
New Food App For Contactless Ordering
September 16, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A local tech entrepreneur has developed a free web app that makes contactless food ordering easier for westside restaurants, in...
Air Quality Skewing COVID-19 Testing Results for LA County
Smoke advisory in effect through Wednesday By Sam Catanzaro While COVID-19 cases continue to decrease in Los Angeles County, health...
Edify TV: Westsiders Working out Amid Poor Air Quality
With poor air quality due to wildfire smoke, local health officials are urging the public to avoid outdoor activity but...
COVID-19 Could Have Been in LA as Early as December
UCLA study reports significant increase in coughs and acute respiratory failure prior to first official cases of COVID-19 By Sam...
Malibu DUI Check Point Arrests Two Vehicles For Drunk Driving: Palisades Today – September, 14, 2020
September 15, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Malibu DUI Check Point Arrests Two Vehicles For Drunk Driving *...
Vintage Comic Book Stolen From Pacific Palisades Home
September 14, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Pacific Palisades Crime Update Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes include the theft...
Pacific Palisades Resident Dies in Plane Crash
September 14, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Friday crash kills 62-year-old pilot and Pacific Palisades resident Jim De Varennes By Sam Catanzaro A Pacific Palisades resident died...
1 in 5 Tenants in LA Have Struggled to Pay Rent During Pandemic, According to
September 12, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
UCLA and USC release joint report on impact of COVID-19 pandemic on renters By Staff Writer Over 22 percent of...
Edify TV: Venice Property Owner Frustrated by Penmar Encampment
September 11, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
A Venice property who lives near Penmar Park is worried a nearby homeless encampment along Rose Avenue is driving down...
Willow Smith Buys $3.1M Home In Malibu
Today on Westside Cribz, Mortgage rates drop for 4th consecutive month, Willow Smith buys her first home in Malibu, and...
Edify TV: Making Al Fresco Program Permanent?
September 11, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
The City of Los Angeles’ Al Fresco dining program was implemented to help restaurants cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. Now...
Crowded Beaches On Labor Day Weekend
Labor Day brought large crowds to local beaches hear what locals have to say in this video brought to you...
Mountain Lion population In Danger Due To Inbreeding: Palisades Today – September, 10, 2020
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Mountain Lion population In Danger Due To Inbreeding * LA Partners...
Edify TV: Best Chocolate Milkshakes on the Westside
September 10, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
National Chocolate Milkshake Day is celebrated on September 12 by chocolate and ice cream lovers alike, so forget the calories...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test
digital
RECENT POSTS
Edify TV: Sit-down Dining Safety?
Despite a recent CDC report stating the risks of in-person dining, many Westside restaurant patrons feel the experience is safe....Read more
POPULAR
Mountain Lion population In Danger Due To Inbreeding: Palisades Today – September, 10, 2020
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Mountain Lion population In Danger Due To Inbreeding * LA Partners...Read more