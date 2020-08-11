While social and physical distancing continues, Westsiders have been taking to the ocean for some sunshine and recreation. Learn more in this video made possible by School of Rock.
Edify TV: Westsiders Embracing Aquatic Activities
Court Tells State to Examine Practice of Dumping Billions of Gallons of Wastewater Into Ocean
August 13, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Los Angeles Superior Court rules in favor of Los Angeles Waterkeeper in case against Water Resources Control Board By Sam...
Screen Sitters Helping Busy Parents During the COVID-19 Pandemic
August 12, 2020 Staff Writer
Creating an enriching experience for virtual learning By Toi Creel As millions of parents across the world have been forced...
Video Service Captures Memories With Loved Ones Before Tragedy Arises
August 12, 2020 Staff Writer
Preserving memories with Von Runtenberg Memories By Toi Creel One of the most difficult things to go through in life...
Westside Wellness: CycleBar Santa Monica is moving outside!
August 12, 2020 Juliet Lemar
In today’s Westside Wellness we look at how CycleBar has changed their class locations to abide by covid-19 safety protocols...
County Surpasses Somber Milestone of 5K Coronavirus Deaths
August 11, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Hospitalizations continue to decline By Sam Catanzaro L.A. County reached a somber milestone Tuesday of over 5,000 COVID- 19 deaths....
Flurry of Car Break-Ins: Palisades Crime Update
August 11, 2020 Palisades News
Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore With summer in full swing and people frequenting popular Pacific Palisades beach...
Edify TV: Big Blue Bus Going Cashless?
August 10, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Every year, over 10 million people ride Big Blue Buses. Now the Santa Monica-based bus line may be going cashless....
Malibu County Fair Cancelled: Palisades Today – August, 10, 2020
August 10, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Malibu County Fair Cancelled * Coronavirus Cases Rise As Hospitalizations Decline...
Edify TV: Flurry of Development in Westside Neighborhood
A Westside neighborhood, known for its ramen restaurants and all things Japanese, is undergoing a flurry of development. Learn more...
Edify TV: Notable Westside Properties Hit Market
From architecturally unique houses in Venice and Pacific Palisades to a property once valued at $100 million in Bel Air,...
Over Half 60 of New COVID-19 Cases Occur in Residents Between 18 and 49
August 7, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Younger adults continue to make up the majority of new COVID-19 cases County health officials say. The Los Angeles County...
Open Air Homes: Bringing High-End Rentals to LA
August 7, 2020 Staff Writer
By Toi Creel In 2012 Brad Greiner, an independent filmmaker found himself in a financial pinch where he could no...
You Can Run for Palisades Community Council : Palisades Today – August, 6, 2020
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * You Can Run for Palisades Community Council * LA Will Shut...
Edify TV: Trader Joe’s Renaming Products?
Trader Joe’s has long given foreign versions of its name to certain international food products from Trader José to Trader...
The Best Cancer Treatment You Have Never Heard Of – Hyperthermia Cancer Institute
On today’s Westside Wellness we explore Hyperthermia Cancer Institute, a cancer therapy approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration...
