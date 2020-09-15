With poor air quality due to wildfire smoke, local health officials are urging the public to avoid outdoor activity but some Westsiders are still working out in the haze. Learn more in this video made possible by Hyperthermia Cancer Institute.
Edify TV: Westsiders Working out Amid Poor Air Quality
New Food App For Contactless Ordering
September 16, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A local tech entrepreneur has developed a free web app that makes contactless food ordering easier for westside restaurants, in...
Air Quality Skewing COVID-19 Testing Results for LA County
September 15, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Smoke advisory in effect through Wednesday By Sam Catanzaro While COVID-19 cases continue to decrease in Los Angeles County, health...
COVID-19 Could Have Been in LA as Early as December
September 15, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
UCLA study reports significant increase in coughs and acute respiratory failure prior to first official cases of COVID-19 By Sam...
Malibu DUI Check Point Arrests Two Vehicles For Drunk Driving: Palisades Today – September, 14, 2020
September 15, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Malibu DUI Check Point Arrests Two Vehicles For Drunk Driving *...
Vintage Comic Book Stolen From Pacific Palisades Home
September 14, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Pacific Palisades Crime Update Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes include the theft...
Pacific Palisades Resident Dies in Plane Crash
September 14, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Friday crash kills 62-year-old pilot and Pacific Palisades resident Jim De Varennes By Sam Catanzaro A Pacific Palisades resident died...
1 in 5 Tenants in LA Have Struggled to Pay Rent During Pandemic, According to
September 12, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
UCLA and USC release joint report on impact of COVID-19 pandemic on renters By Staff Writer Over 22 percent of...
Edify TV: Venice Property Owner Frustrated by Penmar Encampment
September 11, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
A Venice property who lives near Penmar Park is worried a nearby homeless encampment along Rose Avenue is driving down...
Willow Smith Buys $3.1M Home In Malibu
Today on Westside Cribz, Mortgage rates drop for 4th consecutive month, Willow Smith buys her first home in Malibu, and...
Edify TV: Making Al Fresco Program Permanent?
September 11, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
The City of Los Angeles’ Al Fresco dining program was implemented to help restaurants cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. Now...
Crowded Beaches On Labor Day Weekend
Labor Day brought large crowds to local beaches hear what locals have to say in this video brought to you...
Mountain Lion population In Danger Due To Inbreeding: Palisades Today – September, 10, 2020
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Mountain Lion population In Danger Due To Inbreeding * LA Partners...
Edify TV: Best Chocolate Milkshakes on the Westside
September 10, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
National Chocolate Milkshake Day is celebrated on September 12 by chocolate and ice cream lovers alike, so forget the calories...
County Walks Back Trick or Treating Ban
September 9, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Department of Public Health now says trick or treating not recommended By Sam Catanzaro County health officials have walked back...
County Bans Door to Door Trick or Treating Citing COVID-19 Concerns
September 9, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Update: the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has revised its Halloween guidelines. Previously, as reported below, officials planned...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test
digital
RECENT POSTS
New Food App For Contactless Ordering
A local tech entrepreneur has developed a free web app that makes contactless food ordering easier for westside restaurants, in...Read more
POPULAR
1 in 5 Tenants in LA Have Struggled to Pay Rent During Pandemic, According to
UCLA and USC release joint report on impact of COVID-19 pandemic on renters By Staff Writer Over 22 percent of...Read more