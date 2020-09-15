Edify TV: Westsiders Working out Amid Poor Air Quality

With poor air quality due to wildfire smoke, local health officials are urging the public to avoid outdoor activity but some Westsiders are still working out in the haze. Learn more in this video made possible by Hyperthermia Cancer Institute.

in News, Video, Westside Wellness
