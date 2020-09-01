Hotel workers, Community allies, and Elected officials rally outside the JW Marriott Santa Monica Le Merigot to support a worker who they claim was fired unfairly after contracting Covid-19, in this video brought to you by Santa Monica College.
Edify TV: Worker Fired For Contracting Covid-19?
Commissioners Approve Controversial Mixed Use Building: Palisades Today – August, 31, 2020
September 1, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Commissioners Approve Controversial Mixed Use Building * New Covid19 Reopening Guide...
Beloved Santa Monica Canyon Artists Passes Away at 99
September 1, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Venezuelan born artist surrealist artist Luchita Hurtado passes away By Toi Creel For some in Santa Monica, the name Luchita...
Pacific Palisades Community Council Election Set to Begin
August 31, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Voting will run September 4 to through September 18 By Sam Catanzaro Voting is set to begin for Pacific Palisades...
A Sure Loser Heads to the November Ballot
August 29, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
By Tom Elias, Columnist Heedless of informed advice about conditions in California, labor unions behind the Split Roll ballot initiative...
City of LA Brings Charges Against TikTok’s Bryce Hall and Blake Gray and Others in Party House Crackdown
August 28, 2020 Staff Writer
In an effort to crackdown on party houses, potential superspreader events for COVID-19, City Attorney Mike Feuer announced Friday that...
Emilia Clarke Selling Venice Home & Adverse Market Fee Postponed: Westside Cribz
August 28, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Your weekly dose of real estate news – Luxury vacation rentals in high demand, Adverse Market Fee postponement, Emilia Clarke...
Victim’s Purse Stolen Exiting Vehicle
August 28, 2020 Palisades News
Pacific Palisades Crime Update Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes include a woman...
Westside Restaurants Vie for Michelin Stars
August 27, 2020 Staff Writer
Despite ongoing pandemic, a 2020 Michelin Guide will still be released By Toi Creel and Kerry Slater The prestigious California...
Edify TV: Handball Courts Blocked by Homeless Encampments
August 27, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Venice Beach Handball Players are asking officials to remove homeless encampments currently blocking the public courts in this video brought...
PPRA Files Two Appeals Against Highlands Eldercare Facility: Palisades Today – August, 27, 2020
August 27, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * PPRA Files Two Appeals Against Highlands Eldercare Facility * LA Public...
The Many Flavors Of Coffee
August 26, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today we explore the differences in coffee beans, flavor profiles, and what makes for the perfect brew with coffee expert...
County to ‘Think About’ Schools, Businesses Reopening if Lower COVID-19 Transmission Rates Remain
August 25, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Community spread still needs to decrease, officials say By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County’s head of public health noted at...
Column: How to Play it Safe to Prevent Deadly Heat Exhaustion
August 25, 2020 Palisades News
By Shawn McCann As the Southland region broils in a summer heatwave, the coronavirus pandemic has created additional concern for...
Westside Wellness: What Is It Like To Be A Patient at Hyperthermia Cancer Institute?
August 25, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today we hear from a former Hyperthermia Cancer Institute Patient about their personal experiences while receiving treatments.
