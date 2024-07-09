Electric Lodge Hosts Summer Empowerment Fair

Performing Arts Center Partners with LADWP

By Susan Payne

Performance. Sustainability. Community.

These are three virtues leading the charge for Electric Lodge Performing and Visual Arts Center’s upcoming Summer Empowerment Fair in partnership with the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP).

Taking place on July 20th, the fair is a fun, informative neighborhood event featuring music, local vendors and sustainable education that celebrates the vibrant and artistic Venice community.

Made possible through a LADWP community grant, the Summer Empowerment Fair wishes to educate and inform attendees on topics such as energy efficiency, being water wise, understanding your utility bill and native landscaping.

Electric Lodge is an incubator for the arts and the environment, serving Venice and surrounding communities by hosting multi-disciplinary cultural arts, specialized arts workshops, health and fitness classes and opportunities for civic engagement. The premier multi-use facility was the first 100% renewable energy powered space in California, according to Justin Yoffe, Electric Lodge president.

“Our campus in Venice on Electric Ave includes a 99-seat theatre, a 1700 square foot dance studio, classroom and kitchen. It’s a lovely spot,” Yoffe added. “We’ve been committed to sustainability since we were founded, being awarded this grant for the 11th district, it gave us the opportunity to showcase our commitment to sustainability and the community,” Yoffe said.

The Summer Empowerment Fair is free and will showcase Electric Lodge programming, classes and mission, and will feature a bagel and coffee station, snacks and beverages, face painting, bike valet, sustainable giveaways (aerators, shower heads, a Fuso custom road bicycle), corn hole games, picnic tables and more.

Live music and entertainment ranging from local singer-songwriters to dance groups, Snubby J’s RimbaTubes, will sound the afternoon.

Activities include an eclectic line-up of live entertainment, carnival games, such as a waterless sustainable dunk tank, local food vendors, City Plants, who will offer free trees and advice on native landscaping, non-toxic clothing line vendors and more — all centered on healthy living.

“Empowerment Fair is just that — a real fun, family-friendly, free summer festival with games, snacks and drinks, local vendors, and a chance to learn more about sustainability through DWP and have a good time,” Yoffe said.

The LADWP booth is open for attendees to learn about how to access programs, rebates and services, and learn about how to save water, energy and money on their bill.

Mark your calendars for July 20, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the Summer Empowerment Fair located at Electric Lodge, 1416 Electric Ave in Venice, one block east of Abbot Kinney Boulevard. Parking is available. Biking, scooting, unicycling is encouraged for the use of the fair’s free bike valet.

For full details on the Summer Empowerment Fair’s vendors, partners, musicians and programs, and to RSVP and sign up for the raffle, visit EmpowermentFair.org.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook
News

United Plane Loses Tire During LAX Takeoff; Man Tasered in Separate Airport Incident

July 9, 2024

Read more
July 9, 2024

Tire Incident Was the Second in Four Months, Plane Landed Safely  Early Saturday morning, a shirtless and barefoot man experiencing...
News, Video

(Video) Newly Rebranded Santa Monica Hotel Shines a New Light on the Neighborhood

July 9, 2024

Read more
July 9, 2024

The Revitalized Business is Also Available For Events @palisadesnews The newly rebranded Santa Monica Hotel casts a new light on...
News

Award-Winning Soprano Makes Broad Stage Debut

July 9, 2024

Read more
July 9, 2024

Golda Zahra to Perform in LA July 13 By Susan Payne Renowned Soprano Golda Zahra is making her homecoming back...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Upbeat

‘Grease: School Version’ Coming to Pierson Playhouse

July 8, 2024

Read more
July 8, 2024

The Production Will Feature Over 45 Youth Actors, Ranging in Age From 7 to 15 Years Theatre Palisades Youth will...

Photo: Instagram
News

Fatal Collision on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu on July 4

July 8, 2024

Read more
July 8, 2024

Driver Killed in Head-On Crash; Investigation Ongoing The City of Malibu is deeply saddened by the loss of life following...

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

Four Arrested After Brawl at the Santa Monica Pier

July 8, 2024

Read more
July 8, 2024

Several vendors armed themselves with umbrella poles, belts, and at least one knife Santa Monica police arrested four men after...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Elderly Hiker Rescued from Santa Monica Mountains

July 7, 2024

Read more
July 7, 2024

The LAFD dispatched both ground and air units to respond to the situation A 66-year-old woman was rescued Saturday afternoon...

Photo: SMC
News, Upbeat

SMC to Stage “Snoopy!!! The Musical” in July

July 5, 2024

Read more
July 5, 2024

This Charming Sequel to “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” Depicts Life Through the Eyes of Charles Schulz’s Unforgettable Characters...
News, Video

(Video Recap) 17th Annual Santa Monica July 4th Parade Takes on Main Street

July 5, 2024

Read more
July 5, 2024

Main Street Became Patriotic on the Fourth @palisadesnews Main Street turned patriotic on the Fourth #fourthofjuly #4thofjuly #july4th #santamonica #california...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Eight-Bed Vance Street Property Hits Market at $39M

July 4, 2024

Read more
July 4, 2024

The listing emphasizes the home’s modern design and spacious interiors A newly listed home at 212 Vance Street in Pacific...

Photo: Instagram: @gottsroadside
Dining, News

Gott’s Roadside to Open in Downtown Santa Monica: Report

July 3, 2024

Read more
July 3, 2024

Gott’s—Originally Known as Taylor’s Automatic Refresher—Is Recognized as a James Beard America’s Classic Gott’s Roadside, a beloved Napa Valley eatery,...
News, Video

(Video) Summer Fun is Back at Pacific Park

July 3, 2024

Read more
July 3, 2024

With Amusement Rides, Over Ocean Dining and Arcade Games, It is a Location Like No Other @palisadesnews Summer is back...
News, Upbeat

Palisades Community Council Opens Nominations for Area Representatives

July 2, 2024

Read more
July 2, 2024

Area and At-Large Representatives Act as the Voice of Their Constituents, Bringing Local Issues to the Ppcc, Learning About Policy...
Hard, News

Where to Watch Marina del Rey Fireworks

July 2, 2024

Read more
July 2, 2024

Visitors can enjoy dinner at waterfront restaurants offering the best views Marina del Rey will be one of many premier...
News, Upbeat

17th Annual Santa Monica July 4th Parade to Return to Classic Route

July 2, 2024

Read more
July 2, 2024

Much of Main Street and Some Adjacent Streets Will Be Closed The annual Fourth of July parade will return to...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR