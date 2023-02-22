Eugene Levy to be Featured in Pacific Palisades Library Association’s Writers, Artists and Musicians Series

The Writers, Artists and Musicians Series Continues with Eugene Levy: In Conversation at the Palisades Library on March 9

Emmy- and Grammy-winning actor, producer, and writer Eugene Levy will be the latest artist to be featured in the new Writers, Artists, and Musicians Series presented by the Pacific Palisades Library Association. The event will take place on Thursday, March 9 at 7 p.m. at the Palisades Library Community Room and is open to the public.

“We’re fortunate to have a wonderful public library in Pacific Palisades and I am pleased to support Friends of the Library as they work to provide a vibrant hub of community activity,” said Levy.

Levy is most well-known as the star and co-creator of the hit comedy series “Schitt’s Creek,” which won nine Emmy Awards for its sixth and final season in 2020. He also serves as host and executive producer of “The Reluctant Traveler,” a non-scripted Apple TV+ series set to premiere globally on February 24th. He is also known for his collaborations with Christopher Guest on films such as “Best In Show,” “Waiting For Guffman,” “For Your Consideration” and “A Mighty Wind.” A native of Canada, he was awarded the Order of Canada in 2011 and is also known for his role as a dad in the “American Pie” franchise.

“We are truly excited to continue our WAM Series with one of the most iconic artists in Hollywood,” said Laura Schneider, president of the Pacific Palisades Library Association. “We have enjoyed the comedy and creativity of Eugene Levy from his earliest days with ‘SCTV’ and are especially proud of him for his civic mindedness in his current role as the honorary mayor of Pacific Palisades.”

The Palisades Library program on March 9th will offer preferential seating for current members of Friends of the Palisades Library. To join or renew, individuals can contribute $20 or more when requesting tickets on the event registration page.

For those unable to attend in person, the program will be streamed live beginning at 7 p.m., with streaming links available through the Live-Stream Registration option on the event registration page.