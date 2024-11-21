Everytable’s Holiday Meal Collaboration To Support LA’s Unhoused Youth

Chef Created Thanksgiving Meal Benefits My Friend’s Place.

Everytable, the mission-driven company committed to making scratch-cooked, nutritious meals accessible to all, has introduced a special holiday meal collaboration benefiting My Friend’s Place, a Los Angeles nonprofit dedicated to empowering unhoused youth through essential resources, support services, and community engagement.

Central to this collaboration is Shane Tavarez, a My Friend’s Place alumnus whose inspiring journey celebrates resilience and the transformative power of community. The featured meal, inspired by Shane and his late wife, Stephanie, incorporates their favorite holiday dishes, symbolizing the importance of finding family and connection.

Proceeds from the meal will support My Friend’s Place, furthering the organization’s work in the community. This collaboration marks the first in a series of partnerships between Everytable and Los Angeles-area influencers, artists, and culinary innovators.

The Thanksgiving meal, “My Friend’s Plate,” is now available at all Everytable locations. It can be purchased as an individual meal or as a group option, “My Friend’s Holiday Meal,” which serves four and is available via pre-order through November 26. Pricing ranges from $8.49 to $9.99 for individual portions and $33.99 to $39.99 for group meals, based on Everytable’s location-specific pricing model.

The meal includes roasted turkey breast, charred Brussels sprouts, Shane’s Savory Cranberry Stuffing, Stephanie’s Sweet Potato Mash, Chipotle Cider gravy, and cranberry chutney.

For the first time, all Everytable locations will open on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for pre-ordered meal pickups. Select individuals who would otherwise spend the holiday alone will also receive free community meals. Both events require pre-registration.

“Pay it Forward,” Everytable’s program which allows guests to purchase meals for those in need, will relaunch in all Everytable locations in November. Previously, the program provided guest-purchased meals through a food-service organization partner; now, it enables guests to buy meals that anyone in need can redeem in-store. Guests who purchase a “Pay it Forward” meal will be given a card that will be displayed on a bulletin board allowing individuals in need to retrieve it, or they can give it directly to a deserving recipient. Additional details about “Pay it Forward” can be found at https://everytable.com/pay-it-forward.

Free Thanksgiving Meals on November 28, 2024 (Limited to 12 per location) Because Everytable believes that everyone should have a seat at the table and no one should eat their Thanksgiving meal alone, Everytable will be providing 12 free My Friends Plate meals to individuals who have signed-up to enjoy together at an Everytable store. Interested individuals should inquire about and sign up for the free meal at their local Everytable location before Sunday, November 24. Meals must be consumed at the designated Everytable location between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

“At Everytable, we believe in nourishing both the body and soul,” said Sam Polk, CEO and founder of Everytable. “Meals are better shared with friends, and no organization embodies the spirit of community quite like My Friend’s Place. Shane’s story reminds us of the transformative power of support and connection. We hope this collaboration inspires others to honor their traditions while making a difference.”

“My Friend’s Place and Everytable share a deep commitment to transforming lives through nourishment and community,” added Heather Carmichael, Executive Director of My Friend’s Place. “This meal embodies connection and hope, and we are proud to honor Stephanie’s legacy through this partnership.”