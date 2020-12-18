Farm-to-Table Holiday Meals From Hotel Casa Del Mar & Shutters on the Beach

Wagyu slow-braised short ribs with creamy polenta highlight a holiday meal spread from Hotel Casa Del Mar & Shutters on the Beach. Photos: Courtesy.

Santa Monica hotels offering gourmet to-go meals for Christmas and New Year’s 

While many holiday traditions look different this year, one Westside culinary option remains the same: Christmas and New Year’s dinner to-go meals from Santa Monica restaurants at Hotel Casa Del Mar and Shutters on the Beach. 

“During these times, we want to bring joy to our guests. The Food and Beverage team of Hotel Casa Del Mar and Shutters on the Beach wanted to bring some of our favorite recipes to our customers. Let us do the leg work! Order your selection of food, beverage: pick them up at your convenient time or have them delivered,” said Franck Savoy, Corporate Food and Beverage Director of ETC Hotels. 

House-smoked caviar and salmon

The Christmas menu–available both Christmas Eve and Day–is sure to warm the soul of all types of eaters. For appetizers, diners have three options: Weiser Farms heirloom pumpkin soup; spiced pear salad, house-smoked duck and petite lettuce; wild white Mexican prawns served with grilled endive and passion fruit. 

Moving onto the main course, guests again have three options. A timeless turkey, stuffing, sweet potato, cranberry sauce meal. Sage and rosemary gravy wagyu slow-braised short ribs served with mushroom and roasted vegetables. For a meatless option, the menu boasts a red wine sauce house-made winter vegetables lasagna.

“My favorite items on the Christmas menu are the Wild White Mexican Prawns – they are probably the finest shrimp in the world: light, flavorful and a wonderful way to start the meal and of course, you cannot forget the classics such as our Slow Roasted Boneless Mary’s Farm Organic Turkey with stuffing, whipped sweet potatoes and a cranberry sauce. Our vegetarian option, the House Made Winter Vegetable Lasagna is a cheese decadence that I love as well,” Savoy said. 

And don’t forget about dessert. 

“I have to be honest: I have a guilty pleasure on this menu: The Christmas Yule Log. This dessert brings me back to my childhood in France,” Savoy noted about the dessert menu which also includes a rustic apple pie. 

Wagyu slow-braised short ribs

The New Year’s Eve menu (also available on January 1) is equally as varied and elegant. The meal begins with three options: Main lobster bisque, roasted baby beets with burrata salad or house-smoked salmon and caviar. Moving on to the main course, wagyu slow-braised short ribs are back on the menu but this time served with creamy polenta. Joining the short ribs for main courses is a meatless option vegetable pavé and perhaps the star of the menu: roasted capon served with truffles. 

“On the NYE menu, definitely the capon and black truffle. This is just the epiphany of the perfect celebration of the New Year. This moist, juicy and tasty chicken paired with Tuber Melanosporum (black truffle) makes you have a firework of flavor in your mouth. And don’t forget our smoked salmon and caviar to start with!” Savoy said. 

Regardless of which of the varied options one picks, any dishes off the menu at Hotel Casa Del Mar or Shutters shares the same farm-to-table foundation. 

“We are always inspired by the freshest and most in seasonal ingredients. But what stimulates us the most is our passion to please through amazing, organic and respected ingredients. We look to our local farmers and vendors to see what they are offering, and we curate our menus based on that. We couldn’t do anything without them. It starts with the soil, the water: the nature,” Savoy said. 

While this is the first year that Shutters and Hotel Casa Del Mar have put out an official holiday to-go menu, Savoy notes that guests have been enjoying their meals at home for many years. 

“We have been considering to go and delivery options for some time now. Many of our regulars who live nearby, prior to the pandemic, would stop off and pick up their family dinner on their way home. We offered our first Take Away on Thanksgiving and it was a big hit. Especially now, we want our guests to be able to enjoy our food in the comfort of their own home. We will also be launching a Take Away on a daily basis starting January 11th through Tock. Stay tuned for that!” Savoy said. 

Orders can be placed through Tock at www.exploretock.com/shuttersonthebeach. Please call (424) 387-1258 if you have any further questions.

in Dining, News
Related Posts
Local Business Spotlight, News

Gifts for Everyone at The Book Jewel

December 18, 2020

Read more
December 18, 2020

Westchester’s first independent bookstore opens doors Winter weather has set in, opening the doors to the Holiday season and there...
News, Video

40 Christmas Trees Donated to Families in Need by Palisades-Malibu YMCA: Palisades Today – December, 17, 2020

December 18, 2020

Read more
December 18, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * 40 Christmas Trees Donated to Families in Need by Palisades-Malibu YMCA...
Dining, News, Video

Edify TV: Two Palisades Restaurants Adapt to Takeout

December 18, 2020

Read more
December 18, 2020

Today we look at two Pacific Palisades restaurants’ approach to takeaway food in this video made possible by Santa Monica...
News, Westside Wellness

City of Malibu Offering More Drive-Through Coronavirus Testing

December 16, 2020

Read more
December 16, 2020

The City of Malibu is partnering with Malibu Medical Group to once again offer drive-through COVID-19 testing at Malibu City...

". No governor could look much worse than Newsom did when he joined high-priced lobbyist friends last fall in a soiree at Napa County’s Michelin-starred, hyper-expensive French Laundry restaurant."
News, Opinion, Westside Wellness

Fraught Times for Gavin Newsom

December 15, 2020

Read more
December 15, 2020

By Tom Elias, Palisades News Columnist For years, Gavin Newsom had a Midas touch. He legalized same-sex marriage in San...
News, Video

Theatre Palisades Presents “A Christmas Carol” Live Stream Event December 16th: Palisades Today – December, 14, 2020

December 14, 2020

Read more
December 14, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Theatre Palisades Presents “A Christmas Carol” Live Stream Event December 16th...
News, Video

Edify TV: A Charlie Brown Christmas Comes to Pacific Palisades

December 14, 2020

Read more
December 14, 2020

A small installation is bringing big-time holiday spirit to Pacific Palisades. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...
News, Opinion, Real Estate

Summer Blackouts Looking More Like Utility Blackmail

December 14, 2020

Read more
December 14, 2020

By Tom Elias, Palisades News Columnist It was easy to suspect “blackout blackmail” last summer when rolling blackouts not linked to wildfires...
News, Real Estate, Video

Edify TV: Venice Boardwalk Development Passes Hurdle

December 12, 2020

Read more
December 12, 2020

A proposal to build a three-story, mixed-use development on Venice Boardwalk recently passed a hurdle in the planning process. Learn...

Dr. Nell Smircina, Owner and Director of PIQUE Health. Photos: Courtesy.
News, Westside Wellness

PIQUE Health – Specialized Treatment Plans to Optimize Male Health

December 11, 2020

Read more
December 11, 2020

Beverly Hills-based practice helping men come up with a plan to fully optimize their health Now more than ever, amid...
Dining, News, Video

Edify TV: Pasta Truck Sets up Shop on Westside

December 11, 2020

Read more
December 11, 2020

A renowned pasta truck has opened a brick and mortar location on the Westside. Learn more in this video made...
News, Video

Charlie Brown Christmas Tree at Palisades Village Green: Palisades Today – December, 10, 2020

December 11, 2020

Read more
December 11, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Charlie Brown Christmas Tree at Palisades Village Green * Hundreds Of...
Dining, News

Westside Food Scene: Williams-Sonoma Closing, Popular Sushi Restaurant Moving

December 11, 2020

Read more
December 11, 2020

Westside Food Scene December 10, 2020 By Kerry Slater Michelin-Starred Sushi Restaurant Relocating to Santa Monica Michelin-Starred sushi restaurant Shunji is reportedly...
News, Video

Edify TV: Holiday Fun at the Santa Monica Pier

December 9, 2020

Read more
December 9, 2020

While most holiday events have been moved to a virtual format this year, a festive art installation has made its...

"But as infections of the virus accelerated across California this fall, some other tactics ordered by authorities like Gov. Gavin Newsom, the state health department and most county health officers looked a lot like guesswork, seemingly flailing at the virus without much science to back the moves."
News, Opinion, Westside Wellness

Will Flailing at the Virus Do Much Good?

December 8, 2020

Read more
December 8, 2020

By Tom Elias, Palisades News Columnist It is well established that wearing face masks confers a high degree of protection from the...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR