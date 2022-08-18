Farmshop Brings Back Dinner Menu

Full dinner service back for the first time since the pandemic

By Dolores Quintana

According to the Brentwood Country Mart’s Instagram page, Farmshop has brought back their dinner service as of August 3. You can book a reservation on their Resy site here. After closing their restaurant operations as of March 15, 2020, they have slowly brought back their operation with breakfast and lunch, but with the addition of dinner service, the restaurant seems to be back in the full swing of things.

Their Resy site describes the restaurant and states, “In 2010, chef Jeff Cerciello opened Farmshop in a space that denotes rustic elegance. Located in the beautiful Brentwood Country Mart, bordering Santa Monica, the restaurant has become a dining destination featuring the very best local ingredients, simply prepared, served in casual fine dining style.”

The best news is that Farmshop is bringing a brand new dinner menu with their grand reopening.