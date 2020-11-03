Fire Breaks Out at Temescal

Fire burns 1/2 acre of land near historic dining hall

By Kerry Slater

A fire broke out at Temescal Canyon over the weekend near the park’s historic dining hall.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the fire broke out at Temescal Canyon just north of the historic dining hall in a wooded area near a trash bin.

Firefighters put out the fire in around two hours which was contained to around a half-acre of land. Firefighters on the scene said that the fire could have been much worse and have spread into the Marquez area.

As reported by Circling The News, Station 69 firefighters say that first responders say two individuals in the area of the fire who disappeared into the night. In addition, Circling The News reported that “Most likely the fire was a homeless warming fire.”

in Fire, News
