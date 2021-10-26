Firefighters Save Kitten Stowaway in Brentwood

Cat now up for adoption at the West Los Angeles Shelter

By Sam Catanzaro

LAFD firefighters in Brentwood helped a man recover a hidden kitten–now up for adoption–from inside of the engine bay of his vehicle.

October 21, a man traveling south from Palmdale on the Interstate 405 started hearing an odd noise coming from his engine. The noise, however, was not a mechanical malfunction, but rather sounded like an animal crying for help.

He pulled into Fire Station 19 on Sunset Boulevard around 6 a.m. as he was passing through Brentwood.

“He alerted firefighters of hearing what sounded like a kitten’s ‘meow’ coming from under the hood in the engine compartment of his vehicle while driving. The driver worked with firefighters to help reach and rescue the little feline out of the car’s engine compartment through the front bumper, which was removed in order to rescue the little stowaway to safety,” said LAFD spokesperson Nicholas Prange.

Firefighters were unable to find the kitten a home following the rescue and delivered the cat safely to the West Los Angeles Animal Shelter.

According to the LAFD, the kitten will be available for adoption as of October 21. The shelter could not immediately be reached for more information surrounding the cat.