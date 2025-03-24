Five-Bedroom Silver Strand Home Overlooking the Canal Lists for $7M

Amenities include a sauna, temperature-controlled wine cellar, home theater, and an outdoor area

A five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home in Marina del Rey’s Silver Strand neighborhood has been listed for sale at $6.99 million.

The 6,607-square-foot property, located at 5201 Via Donte, sits on a corner lot overlooking the canal. Built in 2000, the home features a blend of modern and Spanish architectural elements, with custom design details throughout.

The residence includes a sky-lit grand entrance, a formal living room with an oversized fireplace, and a chef’s kitchen equipped with a Sub-Zero refrigerator, Wolf appliances, and marble countertops. Private balconies are present on each level, and the first floor offers an indoor-outdoor entertainment space.

Additional amenities include a sauna, temperature-controlled wine cellar, home theater, and an outdoor area with a barbecue. A four-stop elevator provides access to all floors. The primary suite features two walk-in closets and a full-slab marble bathroom. Each level contains en-suite bedrooms.

The property, listed by Rodeo Realty’s Loni Wiener, is priced at $1,059 per square foot. More information can be found at https://www.redfin.com/CA/Marina-del-Rey/5201-Via-Donte-90292/home/6783283.