Five-Bedroom Silver Strand Home Overlooking the Canal Lists for $7M

Photo: MLS.com

Amenities include a sauna, temperature-controlled wine cellar, home theater, and an outdoor area 

A five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home in Marina del Rey’s Silver Strand neighborhood has been listed for sale at $6.99 million.

The 6,607-square-foot property, located at 5201 Via Donte, sits on a corner lot overlooking the canal. Built in 2000, the home features a blend of modern and Spanish architectural elements, with custom design details throughout.

The residence includes a sky-lit grand entrance, a formal living room with an oversized fireplace, and a chef’s kitchen equipped with a Sub-Zero refrigerator, Wolf appliances, and marble countertops. Private balconies are present on each level, and the first floor offers an indoor-outdoor entertainment space.

Additional amenities include a sauna, temperature-controlled wine cellar, home theater, and an outdoor area with a barbecue. A four-stop elevator provides access to all floors. The primary suite features two walk-in closets and a full-slab marble bathroom. Each level contains en-suite bedrooms.

The property, listed by Rodeo Realty’s Loni Wiener, is priced at $1,059 per square foot. More information can be found at https://www.redfin.com/CA/Marina-del-Rey/5201-Via-Donte-90292/home/6783283.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: City of Malibu
News, Upbeat

CNN’s Bill Weir to Speak at Malibu Library Series for Earth Month

March 23, 2025

Read more
March 23, 2025

Weir, an award-winning journalist, has reported from all 50 states and more than 50 countries, covering environmental challenges CNN Chief...

Photo: LA County
News, Real Estate

Three Palisades Homes Get the Green Light to Rebuild: REPORT

March 23, 2025

Read more
March 23, 2025

As of last week, 72 homeowners had applied to rebuild in the city, while 135 submitted plans Three Pacific Palisades...
News

Canadian Dentist Launches Collaborative Health Summit in Culver City

March 22, 2025

Read more
March 22, 2025

H.E.A.L. founder Dr. Mandeep Johal brings cross-discipline healthcare model to L.A. Despite simmering trade tensions between the U.S. and Canada,...

Photo: City of Santa Monica
News

Santa Monica’s Big Blue Bus to Raise Fares for First Time in a Decade

March 21, 2025

Read more
March 21, 2025

Proposed Fare Hikes for Big Blue Bus: Here’s When You Can Speak Up The Santa Monica Department of Transportation’s Big...
News, Upbeat

Registration Opens for Venice Beach’s Inaugural Half Marathon and 5K

March 21, 2025

Read more
March 21, 2025

Final course maps will be released on May 1, and organizers plan to announce race-day entertainment Runners will take to...

Photo: SMMUSD
News, Upbeat

SMMUSD Moves Forward with New Library, Early Childhood Learning Facility

March 21, 2025

Read more
March 21, 2025

Preparations will take place in the summer of 2025, with some first- and second-grade classes moving to refurbished bungalows Construction...

Photo: LA County
Hard, News

Researchers Offer Free Soil Testing for Wildfire Pollutants in Los Angeles

March 21, 2025

Read more
March 21, 2025

The project aims to analyze soil and water samples from private properties, including yards, gardens, and pools Homeowners near the...

Photo: Santa Monica Brew Works
Dining, News

Santa Monica Brew Works Joins 200 Breweries to Fund Wildfire Recovery with Special IPA

March 21, 2025

Read more
March 21, 2025

Craft Beer with a Purpose: Santa Monica Brew Works Supports LA Wildfire Relief In response to the devastating wildfires that...
Dining, News

Honest Abe Cidery Eyes New Santa Monica Location

March 20, 2025

Read more
March 20, 2025

According to its website, the cidery traces its lineage back to family traditions in Kentucky, blending heritage with contemporary West...
Hard, News

Health Officials Warn Against Ocean Water Use at Several Los Angeles Beaches

March 20, 2025

Read more
March 20, 2025

Bacterial Contamination and Fire Debris Prompt Advisories for Marina Del Rey and Santa Monica Areas The Los Angeles County Department...

Photo: Instagram: @Citizen
Hard, News

Mudslide Destroys Homes in Pacific Palisades, Roads Blocked

March 19, 2025

Read more
March 19, 2025

Some residents have been unable to leave their homes due to the debris blocking roadways A landslide in Pacific Palisades...

Photo: Instagram: @councilwomantracipark
Dining, News

Popular Palisades Café Reopens After Suffering Minimal Damage from Wildfires

March 19, 2025

Read more
March 19, 2025

It is among the first businesses to reopen After months of uncertainty, the Palisades Garden Café reopened its doors, offering...
Hard, News

Woman Killed After Car Rolls Down Embankment in Playa del Rey: REPORT

March 19, 2025

Read more
March 19, 2025

Authorities said drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash A 25-year-old pedestrian was killed and...
News, Upbeat

City Launches Verified Contractor and Architect List for Wildfire Recovery

March 19, 2025

Read more
March 19, 2025

The city’s website provides step-by-step guidance on the rebuilding process, covering key aspects such as insurance requirements, contract reviews, permit...
Hard, News

County to Conduct After-Action Review of January Wildfires

March 19, 2025

Read more
March 19, 2025

The review will examine interagency cooperation, emergency notifications, evacuation procedures, and post-fire recovery efforts The Los Angeles County Board of...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR