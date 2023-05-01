Covid-19 emergency CalFresh benefit allotments stopped for 1.5 Million residents in April. Hear how food banks and local recipients are dealing with the reductions in food benefits.
Food Banks Brace for ‘Hunger Cliff’ After Reduction of CalFresh Benefits
West LA Resident and Rapper Soulja Boy Found Liable in Kidnapping
May 2, 2023 Staff Writer
Rapper Soulja Boy, whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way, 32, has been found liable by a Santa Monica Superior...
Nonprofit to Host Shoe Drive at Paul Revere Middle School
May 2, 2023 Staff Writer
Soles4good, a Non-profit Organization Co-founded by Amaan Furniturewala and Alec Katz, Is Collecting Slightly Used Shoes Through May 5th in...
“Le Chateau Miramar” provides ocean views for almost $8 million
Le Chateau Miramar, a $7.95 million Pacific Palisades home less than three miles from Castle Rock Beach, is up for...
Rent cap provision cut from tenant protection law
The Senate Judiciary Committee held a recent hearing and voted 9-2 to advance SB 567. However, that move was contingent...
Los Angeles rents declined during March
Median rents in the Los Angeles market saw a decline of .8% during March compared with the same time period...
Former UCLA Gynecologist Sentenced to 11 Years for Sexual Misconduct
James Heaps Worked at the UCLA Student Health Center and UCLA Medical Center Where Women Have Alleged He Assaulted Them....
Vocal Ensemble To Perform Eclectic Concert in Palisades
Chanticleer Will Perform at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church With Multiple Musical Arrangements. By Zach Armstrong A Grammy Award-winning vocal ensemble...
Traci Park Demands Clarity in Homelessness Program
Traci Park Requested That The CARE Court Program Has a Well-Defined Timeline and That The City Is Ready To Execute...
Santa Monica To Pay $122M in Sexual Abuse Settlement Against Former Employee
April 27, 2023 Zach Armstrong
Eric Uller Allegedly Abused Young Boys Over a Multi-Decade Period Starting in the Late 1980s. By Zach Armstrong The Santa...
KCRW and Fowler Museum Team Up for the PieFest 2023
April 27, 2023 Staff Writer
Join the fun for a day of music, demos, and hundreds of pies at the Royce Quad at UCLA. Pie...
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Hotel Casa del Mar with your friends and Dos Hombres Mezcal!
Latin Beats, Light Bites, and Smooth Mezcal With an Ocean View Await at Hotel Casa Del Mar Cinco de Mayo...
Qué Padre To Celebrate Cinco de Mayo Will Tequila Tastings, Mexican Menu
The May 5 Celebration Will Include Chef Isaias Peña’s Full Modern Mexican Menu and Tastings From the Smoke Label Tequila...
Elizabeth McGovern Lights Up The Stage in “Ava – The Secret Conversations”
Play About Legendary Screen Star Runs Until May 14 At The Geffen Playhouse By Beverly Cohn Ava Gardner, born Ava...
Injured Hiker Rescued by LAFD Helicopter on Josepho Spur Trail
64-Year-Old Hiker Needed Assistance West of Murphy Ranch Stables The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) responded with a ground and...
Don’t Miss Your Last Chance to Experience CORTEO by Cirque du Soleil!
April 25, 2023 Staff Writer
The Show’s Run At The Microsoft Theater Ends On April 30 Time is running out for fans of CORTEO by...
