Food & Wine Names Malibu Restaurant Ninth Best in U.S. For Ambience

By Zach Armstrong

Nobu Malibu, an upscale Japanese-Peruvian restaurant located in Malibu, was named the ninth best restaurant for ambiance in the U.S. by Food and Wine.

“The flagship from renowned chef and 1989 Food & Wine Best New Chef Nobuyuki Matsuhisa, [Nobu] has become one of the most recognized Japanese restaurants in the world,” the dining outlet wrote. “With the stellar backdrop of the Pacific Ocean at this beachfront property, the restaurant’s interior design is the epitome of sleek, showcasing natural materials that complement the stunning views of the ocean.”

The ranking was part of Food and Wine’s first “Global Tastemakers” list, which asked readers and experts to search for the best eats and drinks around the world. It worked with research firm M&RR for surveys and tapped 150 industry professionals.

Nobu Malibu is recognized as a spot to catch celebrities or to host elaborate special occasions. It provides views of the ocean along with its fusion-style Japanese cuisine such as signatures like the yellowtail jalapeño sashimi and miso black cod.