Former SpaceX Engineer Opening Robotic Pizza Restaurant

Photo: Facebook (@EatStellarPizza).

Stellar Pizza coming to LA-area in 2022

By Dolores Quintana

Stellar Pizza, a new robotic pizza restaurant concept from a former SpaceX engineer, is set to open in early 2022. You read that correctly, robotic pizza. 

Unlike the robotic delivery services that already exist, at Stellar Pizza, the robots themselves will make the food. This is the brainchild of Benson Tsai, formerly an engineer at SpaceX, and Brian Langone and James Wahawisan. Originally, the trio was attempting to create a better pizza maker when they started out in 2019. Today, they have created a pizza making machine that makes pizza without being touched by human hands that is automated to complete that task in five minutes. Robots will fabricate the pies based on the chef-created menu.

Former Director of Culinary Services and Executive Chef at SpaceX, Ted Cizma, and Noel Brohner, a pizza consultant created that menu and a recipe that makes it possible for the Stellar Pizza Food Truck and its robot pizza makers to serve piping hot pizza at an economical price point while still using a homestyle dough, tomato sauce and Grande East Coast Mozzarella. The robotic system can make a pie every 45 seconds and produce a finished pizza within five minutes out of four high-temperature ovens. They intend to give human pizza makers a run for their money with speed and flavor.

