Fourth of July Palisades Parade and Fireworks Likely Back on This Year

The 2019 Pacific Palisades Fourth of July Parade. Photo: Morgan Genser.

Letter from Matt Rodman, Palisades Americanism Parade Association President

Dear Fellow Palisadians,

On behalf of the Palisades Americanism Parade Association (PAPA) board, I’m excited to announce that we’re planning for a July 4th Hometown Parade and Fireworks Show.

Subject to approvals from state and local governmental agencies, we hope to bring you the “Best Day in the Palisades” once again this year.

This year’s scaled-back parade will be filled with mostly local entries, cherished favorites, and acknowledgements of our Palisades service organizations.

In the evening, we’ll celebrate the independence of our nation with fireworks, and the beginning of a return to normal community life after more than a year of limiting our activities. Consistent with health and safety protocols, we’ll do all this in an environment that promotes social distancing and facemasks for all spectators.

PAPA was founded seventy-three years ago by Pacific Palisades residents and business owners wishing to celebrate the independence of our country each July 4th.

We’ve been graciously supported over those years by the community and the Palisades’ own Ronald Reagan American Legion Post 283. You may show your support and make a tax-deductible donation now at www.Palisades4th.com.

Although the picture is not clear today, The Palisades Will Rogers 5K & 10K Run continues to explore the possibility of hosting the 44th annual Run. I’ve been asked to convey to you that The Run Foundation is also in communication with governmental agencies and hopes to bring you this July 4th morning tradition in 2021. Information will continue to be shared as more become known.

After a difficult year of life-changing disruptions and loss, we hope that you’ll join us in making this July 4th an important step of moving forward. In the meantime, please continue to stay safe. –

