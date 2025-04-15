Free Blood Lead Testing for Fire-Affected Residents Offered Across Los Angeles

Officials warn that lingering ash, soot, and fire debris may contain harmful contaminants — including lead — that pose serious health risks

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health will offer free walk-in blood testing for lead exposure on Saturday, April 26, at the Arts and Literacy Festival in Santa Monica’s Virginia Avenue Park.

The event is part of a countywide health initiative responding to January’s devastating wildfires, which scorched areas in and around the Palisades and Eaton regions. Public health officials warn that lingering ash, soot, and fire debris may contain harmful contaminants — including lead — that pose serious health risks to nearby residents.

A health advisory remains in effect for individuals living within 250 yards of any burned structure in the affected zones. While cleanup efforts continue, officials urge caution, noting that wind and weather changes may spread toxins beyond originally impacted areas.

Residents concerned about potential exposure are encouraged to get tested. Testing will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is open to all, with no appointment required.

The Santa Monica clinic is one of several temporary mobile testing events scheduled across the region in the coming weeks. Additional options for blood lead testing include visiting a healthcare provider or calling 1-800-LA-4-LEAD to request a free appointment at a local Quest Diagnostics lab.

For more information on wildfire recovery and health services, visit lacounty.gov/emergency.