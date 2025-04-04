Free Saturday Morning Fitness Program Returns to Santa Monica Pier

The event begins each week with a group run under the historic Santa Monica Yacht Harbor sign

Wellness & Waves, a free weekly fitness series, will return to the Santa Monica Pier on April 5, offering community members a chance to start their weekends with movement and mindfulness by the ocean. The program will run every Saturday through October 11 from 8 to 10 a.m.

The event begins each week with a group run under the historic Santa Monica Yacht Harbor sign from 8 to 9 a.m., welcoming runners of all levels. From 9 to 10 a.m., participants can take part in yoga and yoga-pilates fusion classes at the west end of the pier, led by rotating instructors from Westside wellness studios.

Organizers encourage attendees to bring a yoga mat, towel, and a positive attitude. Advance registration is recommended at santamonicapier.org/wellness-and-waves, though all sessions are free and open to the public.