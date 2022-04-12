Get Paid $17 an Hour to Work in the Santa Monica Mountains for National Parks Service

Field crew workers from seasons past working in the Santa Monica Mountains. Photo: NPS / Lacey Cunningham.

NPS looking for field crew members for 2022 season

The National Parks Service (NPS) is looking for field crew members to work in the Santa Monica Mountains, a position that pays $17 an hour. 

These are field-based positions performing trails work and fuels reduction work for the wildland fire management program. Workers will frequently use mechanized weed eaters to clear brush along trails and to create defensible space around NPS buildings for fire safety.

The crew will begin work within the next couple of weeks. The assignment is expected to end in August/September (depending on availability of funds). 

Crew members will work 40 hours per week at a rate of $17.20 per hour. The schedule will be Monday through Thursday, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. with a half hour lunch for the fuels reduction crew and 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the trails staff.

Duty station is in Calabasas. Applicants must have reliable transportation.

“The trails and fire crews at Santa Monica Mountains are known for their cooperation, hard work, diverse members, and having fun. The sooner you apply the sooner you secure your spot!” the NPS said. 

Applicants also must be over 18. All positions will be temporary and filled on an ongoing basis. Application review will begin ASAP and will close once the positions are filled.

“The work requires arduous physical exertion for extended periods of time. It will routinely require walking several miles per day over park trails to/from job sites and up to 10 miles a day, carrying a backpack with tools and equipment weighing as much as 50lbs,” the NPS said. 

Crew members may be required to temporarily camp near project sites during the week on occasion.

“If you are hard-working, self-motivated, work well on a team, and want to work outside, submit a cover letter and resume. The cover letter should introduce yourself, describe why you are interested in the position, specify the date you would be available to start and if you are available through September. The resume should list two references with current phone numbers, preferably with at least one former supervisor/experienced coworkers,” the NPS said.

To apply, email your application to tara_hallman@partner.nps.gov with “FC App 2022” in the subject line.

in News, Upbeat Beat
