Getty Villa and Classical Theatre of Harlem to Premiere “Memnon”

Photo: Getty Museum

“Memnon” tells the story of an Ethiopian king who journeys to Troy to aid the Trojans during their darkest hour.

The Getty Villa Museum, in collaboration with the Classical Theatre of Harlem, will present the world premiere of “Memnon” this fall as part of the 18th annual Villa Outdoor Classical Theater production.

Directed by Carl Cofield, associate artistic director of the Classical Theatre of Harlem, and written by Will Power, “Memnon” tells the story of an Ethiopian king who journeys to Troy to aid the Trojans during their darkest hour. This epic tale, rooted in the ancient Greek legend of the fall of Troy, has remained largely untold for over a millennium.

In 2022, the Classical Theatre of Harlem performed a virtual rendition of “Memnon” as part of the Getty Villa Museum’s Theater Lab program. This year marks the troupe’s first major West Coast theatrical production.

The cast features Eric Berryman in the title role of Memnon, Jennifer Mogbock as Helen, and Daniel Molina as Polydamas/Antilochus. Additional casting will be announced later.

The production will feature choreography by Tiffany Rea-Fisher, set design by Riw Rakkulchon, costumes by Celeste Jennings, lighting design by Brandon Baruch, original composition and sound design by David R. Molina, and production design by Yee Eun Nam.

Performances of “Memnon” will be held Thursdays through Saturdays, from September 5 to 28, at 8 p.m., with previews on August 29 to 31, at 8 p.m. American Sign Language (ASL) interpreted performances will take place on September 19 and 26.

Tickets go on sale Monday, July 1. Thursday night performances are priced at $45 ($40 for students and seniors), Friday night performances are $50, and Saturday night performances are $55. Student and senior discounts are available for Thursday night performances only. Preview tickets are $30.

Tickets can be purchased online or by calling (310) 440-7300.

in News, Upbeat
Related Posts
Hard, News

Four Months Later … Marvin Braude Bike Trail Remains Damaged

June 27, 2024

Read more
June 27, 2024

LA County Public Works hopes to have a concrete schedule soon By Zach Armstrong It’s been nearly five months since...

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

Suspect in Beach Attacks Held on $1M Bail, Has Criminal History Involving Attempted Rape

June 27, 2024

Read more
June 27, 2024

On June 26, the District Attorney charged Garnett with attempted murder and felony child abuse Jawann Dwayne Garnett, a Santa...

Photo: YouTube
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles City Council Designates Marilyn Monroe House as Historic Cultural Landmark

June 27, 2024

Read more
June 27, 2024

Unanimous Vote Preserves Brentwood Home Where Iconic Actress Marilyn Monroe Lived and Died The Los Angeles City Council has approved...

Photo: Megan’s Law
Hard, News

Registered Sex Offender Charged in Attack of Beachgoers: Report

June 26, 2024

Read more
June 26, 2024

Garnett Is Registered as a Sex Offender on the State’s Megan’s Law Database and Is Listed as a Santa Monica-Area...
News, Upbeat

Renowned L.A. Fashion Brand to Open New Spot at Palisades Village

June 26, 2024

Read more
June 26, 2024

The SoCal Chain Is Recognized for Bold, Statement-Making Designs By Zach Armstrong Covered over the storefront adjacent to the Palisades...
Entertainment, News

Complimentary Screenings of a New Film Starring Dakota Johnson and Sean Penn

June 25, 2024

Read more
June 25, 2024

Complimentary Screenings of ‘Daddio‘ in Los Angeles: RSVPs Available Now Join us for complimentary screenings of ‘Daddio’ in Los Angeles....

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Multiple Assaults Occur at Santa Monica Lifeguard Stations, Homeless Suspect in Custody

June 25, 2024

Read more
June 25, 2024

An Adolescent Was Transported to a Hospital for Serious, but Non Life-Threatening, Injuries By Zach Armstrong A homeless suspect is in...

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

Man Gets 46 Year-Sentence For Santa Monica Home Invasion and Shooting

June 24, 2024

Read more
June 24, 2024

A Superior Court Judge Described Shahen’s Crimes as “Extremely Sophisticated and Well-Planned” By Zach Armstrong Vacho Shahen, a Las Vegas man...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Dehydrated Hiker Rescued from Temescal Ridge Trail

June 24, 2024

Read more
June 24, 2024

The Man Was Unable to Walk on a Remote Section of the Trail A 55-year-old male hiker was rescued by...

Photo: Cinespia
News

Fantastic Fireworks Celebrations in Los Angeles for July 4th

June 24, 2024

Read more
June 24, 2024

Find the Best 4th of July Displays and Parades on This List The Culver City Downtown Business Association has stepped...
Hard, News

Santa Monica CEO Convicted in Landmark Insider Trading Case

June 23, 2024

Read more
June 23, 2024

The Case Is Part of a Data-Driven Initiative by the Criminal Division’s Fraud Section A federal jury in Los Angeles...

Photo: Google Earth
Hard, News

Suspicious Fire Behind Venice AT&T Building Investigated by Authorities

June 23, 2024

Read more
June 23, 2024

Witnesses reported seeing a person start the fire, prompting an active investigation Authorities are investigating a fire in Venice that...
Hard, News

American Legion Post 283 Launches Initiative During July 4th Celebrations

June 23, 2024

Read more
June 23, 2024

It Seeks to Foster Camaraderie Between the Public and Military Members Through Events Highlighting Medal Recipients, U.S. Service Academies, and...

Photo: Google Earth
Hard, News

Sci Fi Museum’s Lease Gets Terminated at Former Sears Building

June 21, 2024

Read more
June 21, 2024

The News Comes as a Slew of Controversies Surround the Museum and Its Founder By Zach Armstrong Amid tumultuous setbacks and...
News, Video

(Video) Sport Fishing and Whale Watching on the Pacific Offered by MDR Sportfishing

June 20, 2024

Read more
June 20, 2024

Located Out of Marina del Rey, More Information Can Be Found at mdrsf.com @palisadesnews Operating out of Marina del Rey,...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR