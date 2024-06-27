Getty Villa and Classical Theatre of Harlem to Premiere “Memnon”

“Memnon” tells the story of an Ethiopian king who journeys to Troy to aid the Trojans during their darkest hour.

The Getty Villa Museum, in collaboration with the Classical Theatre of Harlem, will present the world premiere of “Memnon” this fall as part of the 18th annual Villa Outdoor Classical Theater production.

Directed by Carl Cofield, associate artistic director of the Classical Theatre of Harlem, and written by Will Power, “Memnon” tells the story of an Ethiopian king who journeys to Troy to aid the Trojans during their darkest hour. This epic tale, rooted in the ancient Greek legend of the fall of Troy, has remained largely untold for over a millennium.

In 2022, the Classical Theatre of Harlem performed a virtual rendition of “Memnon” as part of the Getty Villa Museum’s Theater Lab program. This year marks the troupe’s first major West Coast theatrical production.

The cast features Eric Berryman in the title role of Memnon, Jennifer Mogbock as Helen, and Daniel Molina as Polydamas/Antilochus. Additional casting will be announced later.

The production will feature choreography by Tiffany Rea-Fisher, set design by Riw Rakkulchon, costumes by Celeste Jennings, lighting design by Brandon Baruch, original composition and sound design by David R. Molina, and production design by Yee Eun Nam.

Performances of “Memnon” will be held Thursdays through Saturdays, from September 5 to 28, at 8 p.m., with previews on August 29 to 31, at 8 p.m. American Sign Language (ASL) interpreted performances will take place on September 19 and 26.

Tickets go on sale Monday, July 1. Thursday night performances are priced at $45 ($40 for students and seniors), Friday night performances are $50, and Saturday night performances are $55. Student and senior discounts are available for Thursday night performances only. Preview tickets are $30.

Tickets can be purchased online or by calling (310) 440-7300.