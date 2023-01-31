Girl Scouts Return to LA With Delicious New Cookie!

Cookie lovers throughout Greater Los Angeles can now support local Girl Scout entrepreneurs by ordering from the iconic lineup

Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season is here! 3.4 million cookie packages were distributed to thousands of Girl Scouts over the weekend. By supporting the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls, cookie lovers throughout Greater Los Angeles can provide invaluable opportunities for Girl Scouts such as service projects, travel and summer camp with every package of cookies purchased.

Girls learn five key skills–goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics–through the Girl Scout Cookie Program.

“Participating in the Girl Scout Cookie Program has long-lasting benefits,” underscores Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles Chief Executive Officer Theresa Edy Kiene. “This year especially, I know our cookiepreneurs are excited to be practicing their skills and thrilled to be back to more in-person connections with their customers.”

The Girl Scout Cookie Program teaches girls financial literacy and decision-making skills, from the Daisy Cookie Goal Setter badge to the high school Entrepreneur Accelerator. Additionally, they learn planning, budgeting, teamwork, and innovative thinking. Through Girl Scouts, girls become leaders and prepare for their futures.

Starting on February 10, you can use the Cookie Finder to buy cookies from Girl Scouts near you, including the new Raspberry Rally™ cookie.

Girl Scouts and Planet Oat are partnering for the 2023 Cookie Program–learn more about product pairings and how the two organizations work together to build strong girls at www.planetoat.com/girlscouts.

Starting February 27, visit the Cookie Finder and enter your zip code to check out cookie flavors and view shipping options. Don’t forget – if you know a registered Girl Scout, reach out now to find out how she’s selling cookies near you and score some delicious treats. You can also text COOKIES to 59618 for exciting updates on how to purchase Girl Scout Cookies. Girl Scouts grades K-12 can start their journey of fun, friendship and new experiences by joining the world’s largest entrepreneurial organization for girls anytime throughout the year. Visit www.girlscoutsla.org/join to join or become a volunteer today!

Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles is the largest girl-serving non-profit in LA. Partnering with 17,000 adult members and volunteers, they help more than 33,000 girls find their courage, confidence and character to make a positive impact on the world. From outdoor to STE(A)M activities and more, Girl Scouts become entrepreneurs and work together to tackle issues that matter to them through a global movement of 1.5 million members and millions of alumnae. in.

To learn more, visit www.girlscoutsla.org