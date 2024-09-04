Gladstones Introduces New NFL Menu and Weekly Specials

Gladstones has been a staple in the Palisades since 1972

Gladstones, the iconic beachfront restaurant in Southern California, has announced an extended summer season with a series of events and menu specials running through November.

The extended summer kicks off with the introduction of the NFL game day “First & $10” menu, which includes options such as $10 nachos and chicken wings. The menu will be available during both NFL and NCAA games, which guests can watch on 10 large screens spread across the restaurant’s indoor and outdoor bar areas.

“Summer is a state of mind, and at Gladstones, that state of mind is here to stay,” said Jim Harris, chef partner and co-owner of Gladstones Legacy Group. “With the great SoCal weather on our side, we’re keeping the summer spirit alive with promotions, special menu items, and NFL game day events right on the shore.”

Beyond the game day offerings, Gladstones is rolling out weekly promotions.

Mussel Mondays feature all-you-can-eat clams and mussels for $30, along with $2 oysters after 4 p.m. Taco Tuesdays will offer fish and shrimp tacos for $7, while Wine Wednesdays will provide a 50% discount on bottles of wine. Thursdays will celebrate the restaurant’s 50-year history with a “Throwback Thursday” deal, offering a classic burger or chicken sandwich with a beer or wine for $19.72. On Fridays, guests can enjoy an all-night happy hour starting at 3 p.m.

Gladstones has been a staple in the Pacific Palisades since 1972, known for its seafood-focused menu and stunning sunset views. For more details, visit www.gladstones.com