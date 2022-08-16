Golfers Swing Big for Charity in Pacific Palisades

JNF-USA LA Board Member & Event Co-Chair Joe Rosen, Michael Rosenmayer, Tyson Parsons, Ben Posen. Photo: Courtesy.

August 1 event raised record funds for Jewish National Fund-USA at Riviera Country Club 

Jewish National Fund-USA recently announced record funds were raised at its annual LA Golf Classic — now the David Frank Memorial Golf Classic, presented by Advanced Nutrients. 

The sold-out tournament was held on August 1, 2022, at the renowned Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades for the seventh consecutive year, and was hosted in memory of the late David Frank, an active and engaged member of the Los Angeles Jewish community and a member of the organization’s National and Greater Los Angeles Boards of Directors for more than three decades. 

The event featured guest speaker, Lt. Col. (Res.) Tiran Attia, founder of Jewish National Fund-USA’s Special in Uniform program, who shared how attendees’ philanthropic dollars are enabling young Israelis with cognitive disabilities to serve in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). Often referred to as the Israeli military’s “secret weapon,” this life-changing program empowers people with disabilities to find a place in the IDF and serve their country, just like any other Israeli. After undergoing basic training, the IDF assesses each soldier’s unique skill set and assigns them to a service that aligns with their strengths.  

Thanks to the generous support of Jewish National Fund-USA’s partners (donors), including Los Angeles cannabis entrepreneur and philanthropist, Michael ‘BigMike’ Straumietis, the founder of the tournament’s title sponsor, Advanced Nutrients, Special in Uniform has incorporated more than 500 disabled soldiers into the IDF with over 200 on a waiting list.

On a recent trip to Israel, Straumietis visited a Special in Uniform army base and was so inspired that he adopted an entire unit on the spot. At the tournament, VP of Business Development for Advanced Nutrients, Gil Cohen, joined Attia on stage to discuss why Advanced Nutrients invested in the program.

“I’ve always been driven to help others achieve what may seem at first like an impossible feat, and I am a huge advocate of inclusion,” Straumietis said. “Jewish National Fund-USA’s mission is extremely close to my heart, and it is so meaningful to have Advanced Nutrients sponsor this incredible annual golf classic for the second year in a row. I know first-hand the type of people and projects our philanthropic dollars will support, and I am honored to play a part in the future successes of these young adults.”

Proceeds from the event will go toward Jewish National Fund-USA’s One Billion Dollar Roadmap for the Next Decade, which has raised more than $941 Million in support of critical environmental and nation-building activities in Israel’s Negev and Galilee regions.

This year’s tournament winners included: Keith West; Jeremy Canter; Ryan Lynch; and Harris Siskind, as well as runners-up, Jewish National Fund-USA Greater LA Board Member & Event Co-Chair, Joe Rosen; Michael Rosenmayer; Tyson Parsons, and Ben Posen.

The 2023 David Frank Memorial Golf Classic will take place on July 31, 2023, at the Riviera. For more information contact Lou Rosenberg, JNF-USA Executive Director, Los Angeles, at Lrosenberg@jnf.org. 

Jewish National Fund-USA, the leading philanthropic organization for Israel that supports critical environmental and nation-building activities in Israel’s north and south, recently announced record funds were raised at its annual LA Golf Classic — now the David Frank Memorial Golf Classic, presented by Advanced Nutrients. 

The sold-out tournament was held on August 1, 2022, at the renowned Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades for the seventh consecutive year, and was hosted in memory of the late David Frank, an active and engaged member of the Los Angeles Jewish community and a member of the organization’s National and Greater Los Angeles Boards of Directors for more than three decades. 

The event featured guest speaker, Lt. Col. (Res.) Tiran Attia, founder of Jewish National Fund-USA’s Special in Uniform program, who shared how attendees’ philanthropic dollars are enabling young Israelis with cognitive disabilities to serve in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). Often referred to as the Israeli military’s “secret weapon,” this life-changing program empowers people with disabilities to find a place in the IDF and serve their country, just like any other Israeli. After undergoing basic training, the IDF assesses each soldier’s unique skill set and assigns them to a service that aligns with their strengths.  

Thanks to the generous support of Jewish National Fund-USA’s partners (donors), including Los Angeles cannabis entrepreneur and philanthropist, Michael ‘BigMike’ Straumietis, the founder of the tournament’s title sponsor, Advanced Nutrients, Special in Uniform has incorporated more than 500 disabled soldiers into the IDF with over 200 on a waiting list.

On a recent trip to Israel, Straumietis visited a Special in Uniform army base and was so inspired that he adopted an entire unit on the spot. At the tournament, VP of Business Development for Advanced Nutrients, Gil Cohen, joined Attia on stage to discuss why Advanced Nutrients invested in the program.

“I’ve always been driven to help others achieve what may seem at first like an impossible feat, and I am a huge advocate of inclusion,” said Straumietis. “Jewish National Fund-USA’s mission is extremely close to my heart, and it is so meaningful to have Advanced Nutrients sponsor this incredible annual golf classic for the second year in a row. I know first-hand the type of people and projects our philanthropic dollars will support, and I am honored to play a part in the future successes of these young adults.”

Proceeds from the event will go toward Jewish National Fund-USA’s One Billion Dollar Roadmap for the Next Decade, which has raised more than $941 Million in support of critical environmental and nation-building activities in Israel’s Negev and Galilee regions.

This year’s tournament winners included: Keith West; Jeremy Canter; Ryan Lynch; and Harris Siskind, as well as runners-up, Jewish National Fund-USA Greater LA Board Member & Event Co-Chair, Joe Rosen; Michael Rosenmayer; Tyson Parsons, and Ben Posen.

The 2023 David Frank Memorial Golf Classic will take place on July 31, 2023, at the Riviera. For more information contact Lou Rosenberg, JNF-USA Executive Director, Los Angeles, at Lrosenberg@jnf.org.

in News, Upbeat Beat
Related Posts
News, Upbeat Beat

Pacific Palisades Community Council Election Update

August 16, 2022

Read more
August 16, 2022

Submitted by the Pacific Palisades Community Council At the regularly scheduled PPCC meeting of August 11, 2022, we held a...
News, Upbeat Beat

Pacific Palisades Crime Update

August 16, 2022

Read more
August 16, 2022

Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Brian Espin Good Afternoon Everyone, Thank you to everyone who joined me on the...
News

Pali High Returns From Summer With Later Start Time

August 16, 2022

Read more
August 16, 2022

School year begins August 17 at 8:30 a.m. By Ashley Sloan Students at Palisades High School begin the new school...
News

Los Angeles Officials Propose Outright Citywide Ban on Oil Drilling

August 16, 2022

Read more
August 16, 2022

Ordinance would prohibit new oil and gas extraction and phase out existing extraction operations Last week the Los Angeles City...
News, Video

Construction Is Nearly Underway At The 76 Station On West Sunset: Palisades Today – August 15th, 2022

August 16, 2022

Read more
August 16, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.*  Auxiliary Unit 283 Helps Underserved Children Prepare For Back To School * Construction...

Photo: Realtor.com
News, Real Estate

Housing Mogul Howard Ruby Sells Century-Old Bel Air Estate for $35 Million

August 13, 2022

Read more
August 13, 2022

1.6-acre estate is located at 500 and 512 Perugia Way By Dolores Quintana Corporate housing mogul Howard Ruby has sold...

Photo: The Agency
News, Real Estate

Ben Affleck Lists Palisades Bachelor Pad for Nearly $30 Million

August 12, 2022

Read more
August 12, 2022

Affleck purchased the property after his 2018 divorce from ex-wife Jennifer Garner for $19 million By Dolores Quintana Ben Affleck...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News, Opinion, Real Estate

Column: Time to Crack Down on Vacant Homes’ Owners

August 12, 2022

Read more
August 12, 2022

By Tom Elias, Columnist ​​There is no doubt California has a housing shortage. That’s fact even in the wake of...
News, Real Estate

Metro To Hold Community Meetings About Potential Green Line Extension

August 12, 2022

Read more
August 12, 2022

By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles Metro is holding a series of public meetings to discuss extending the Metro C or...

A mural honoring Molly Steinsapir in Pacific Palisades. Photo: Facebook (Team Molly).
News

Parents File Lawsuit in Death of Daughter Riding a Power Bike in Pacific Palisades

August 12, 2022

Read more
August 12, 2022

Jonathan and Kaye Steinsapir have filed a personal injury lawsuit against Rad Power Bikes  By Dolores Quintana The parents of...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

LA City Council Approves Expanded Anti-Camping Ordinance

August 11, 2022

Read more
August 11, 2022

Bonin one of three not votes in expansion of LAMC section 41.18 Los Angeles City Council has banned homeless encampments...

Photo: Meghan Reardon.
Dining, Food & Drink, News, Opinion

Review: A Santa Monica Restaurant’s New Happy Hour is Top-Notch

August 10, 2022

Read more
August 10, 2022

By Dolores Quintana Birdie G’s in Santa Monica has a new Happy Hour and it is something special. For one...

Hank’s Burger at Hank’s Palisades. Photo: Courtesy.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Pacific Palisades Burger Named Best in Southland

August 10, 2022

Read more
August 10, 2022

LA Times selects Hank’s Burger at Hank’s Palisades as best burger in the region By Dolores Quintana Hank’s Palisades has...
Local Business Spotlight, News, Upbeat Beat

Best of Pacific Palisades Awards Voting Now Open

August 10, 2022

Read more
August 10, 2022

Cast your vote to support your favorite local businesses  Voting is now open for Palisades News’ annual Best of Pacific...
News, Upbeat Beat

Column: ​​Former LA Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa Endorses Traci Park for City Council, First Major, Post Primary Nod for the Venice Challenger!

August 9, 2022

Read more
August 9, 2022

By Nick Antonicello In what can be regarded as the first major, post primary endorsement by a significant Los Angeles...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR