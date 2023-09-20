Grammy-Winning Jazz Icon to Perform at Santa Monica Performing Arts Center, Mentor SMC Students

Clarke’s Impressive Body of Work Includes 70 Film and Television Scores, Leading To Three Emmy Nominations and a BMI Award

On Sept. 23 at 7:30 pm, the Eli and Edythe Broad Stage at the Santa Monica Performing Arts Center will come alive with the music of Stanley Clarke, a four-time Grammy Award-winning bassist, recording artist, performer, arranger, composer, and producer who will be paired with renowned jazz virtuoso Hiromi.

This concert marks the commencement of a three-year tenure for Stanley Clarke as the BroadStage Artist in Residence. This artist-centered partnership, co-designed by Clarke, BroadStage Activations staff, and school faculty, encompasses performances, curation, and mentorship for music students from Santa Monica College and Santa Monica High School.

Stanley Clarke stands as one of the world’s most celebrated and influential bass players, proficient in both acoustic and electric styles. His impressive body of work includes 70 film and television scores, leading to three Emmy nominations and a BMI Award for his contributions to the film “Boyz n the Hood” (1991). Hiromi, a beloved figure at BroadStage, is renowned for her virtuosic technique, dynamic live performances, and her ability to seamlessly blend diverse musical genres, from stride and post-bop to progressive rock, classical, and fusion.

Clarke and Hiromi have previously collaborated, resulting in a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Jazz Album for “The Stanley Clarke Band,” featuring pianist Hiromi. Their musical journey together continued with the 2009 release “Jazz in the Garden,” featuring drummer Lenny White. Their most recent live performance was held at the illustrious London Palladium.

Japan has consistently produced remarkable jazz pianists, from Toshiko Akiyoshi to Makoto Ozone. In the 21st century, the pianist and composer Hiromi has emerged as the latest luminary in this lineage of extraordinary musicians. Since her debut Telarc CD, “Another Mind,” in 2003, Hiromi has captivated audiences and critics alike, both in the East and West. Her creative energy transcends the boundaries of jazz, classical, and pop, pushing the frontiers of improvisation and composition to new levels of complexity and sophistication.

Tickets: Price – Tickets start at $70

Online – www.broadstage.org/

Phone – 310.434.3200

In Person – Box office at 1310 11 th St. Santa Monica CA 90401

beginning two hours prior to performance.