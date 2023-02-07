Gregory Odom, Jr. to Compete at The Riviera Country Club for 2023 Genesis Invitational Pathway Player Award

Photo: PGA.com

The Genesis Invitational has announced that Gregory Odom, Jr., of Howard University, has been named as the 2023 Pathway Player into the tournament’s Collegiate Showcase. Odom will compete on Monday, February 13 at The Riviera Country Club with the opportunity to earn the final exemption into the 2023 Genesis Invitational, set for February 16-19.

“It’s an honor to compete in the Genesis Invitational Collegiate Showcase, and I am proud to be named the 2023 Pathway Player,” Odom said. “I am excited to tee it up against a great field at Riviera while representing the tournament, the Pathway Player award and Howard University.” 

This year marks the second year of awarding the Pathway Player invitation – an initiative designed to give a player of a minority background exposure and opportunity for professional golf aspirations. Odom brings significant experience to his first Collegiate Showcase, including making his PGA TOUR debut in 2022 at TPC Potomac and four Korn Ferry Tour starts and one start on PGA TOUR Canada. He has also won two PGA Works titles in 2021 and 2022, helping Howard University win last year’s team championship and solo collegiate victories at River Run Collegiate and USF-Howard Intercollegiate.

“The Genesis Invitational is proud to welcome Gregory Odom, Jr. as the 2023 Collegiate Showcase Pathway Player,” Genesis Invitational Tournament Director Mike Antolini said. “Greg already has amassed an impressive list of accomplishments as an amateur, and we hope that the Collegiate Showcase can provide additional experience as he one day begins his professional career.” 

Originally from Memphis, Tennessee, Odom began his college career at Memphis University before transferring to Howard University, where his success has been instrumental in sparking Bisons’ success. Recently, he was named number one in the APGA Tour Collegiate Rankings which led to him playing in the Farmers Insurance Invitational at Torrey Pines where he finished third.

As part of being selected as a Pathway Player Award recipient, The Genesis Invitational will cover travel costs for Odom and Howard University plus support select causes focused on providing minority golfers with access and opportunity to golfing. They will join a diverse field of collegiate programs around the country participating in this year’s 2023 Collegiate Showcase.

