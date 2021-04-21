Grunion Fish Make Their Annual Run

Spawning season under way in Santa Monica Bay

By Toi Creel

Grunion, the small silver fish, have made their way to the shores of Venice Beach and Santa Monica Bay as part of their yearly spawning season.

The fish lay eggs at night, traveling to the sand through the waves, burying their eggs in the coast. This particular process happens only in southern California and the northern Baja coast.

Female Grunions bury in the sand, tail first, and lay eggs. A male Grunion comes afterwards, wraps around the female and then proceeds to fertilize the eggs. Ten days later the eggs hatch and the small Grunions swim away with a life span from between two to four years.

A female Grunion will only lay eggs once, laying between 1,600 and 3,600 eggs during one spawn. Males can fertilize many sets of eggs and will come back several times during the night. The eggs are buried in the sand to avoid predators and disruption while young grunions are developing.

The Grunion spawn starts as early as March and as late as August, but usually the fish are more active during high tide months from April through June.

The fish are usually visible from flat, sandy beaches and start spawning around 10:00 p.m. and can go till around 1:00 a.m. For the best viewing locations and times you can visit the California Department of Fish and Wildlife at https://wildlife.ca.gov/Fishing/Ocean/Grunion .

According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, despite local concentrations, grunion are not abundant.

“The most critical problem facing the grunion resource is the loss of spawning habitat caused by beach erosion, harbor construction, and pollution. By the 1920s, the fishery was showing definite signs of depletion. A regulation was passed in 1927 establishing a closed season of three months, from April through June. The fishery improved, and in 1947 the closure was shortened to April through May. This closure is still in effect to protect grunion during their peak spawning period,” the California Department of Fish and Wildlife writes on their website.

During the open season, a fishing license is required to capture grunion using hands only.

“No holes may be dug in the beach to entrap them. There is no bag limit, but fishermen may take only what they can use—it is unlawful to waste fish,” the Department added.

in News
Related Posts
News, Video

Edify TV: Biking Increasing in Los Angeles

April 20, 2021

Read more
April 20, 2021

Once considered among the worst places for cyclists, data shows that biking has increased substantially in Los Angeles. Learn more...
News, Video

Homeless Man on Meth in Roosevelt Tunnel Unresponsive: Palisades Today – April, 19, 2021

April 19, 2021

Read more
April 19, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Homeless Man on Meth in Roosevelt Tunnel Unresponsive * Missing Local...
Homeless, News, Video

Edify TV: Venice Handball Courts Encampment Cleared

April 18, 2021

Read more
April 18, 2021

Sanitation crews Thursday cleared a homeless encampment at the Venice Beach handball courts. Learn more in this video made possible...
News, Video

Edify TV: $2 Billion Beverly Hills Development Proposed Near Westside

April 16, 2021

Read more
April 16, 2021

A developer wants to build a $2 billion condo and retail development flanking the Beverly Hilton hotel. Learn more in...

Rendering of the Malibu Inn Motel. Credit: Burdge and Associates Architects.
News, Real Estate

Luxury Motel Could Replace PCH Parking Lot

April 16, 2021

Read more
April 16, 2021

Hotel planned for south of Malibu Pier By Chad Winthrop  A developer wants to replace a parking lot on Pacific...

Photographs courtesy of TheAgencyRe.com.
News, Real Estate

Hearst Mansion Nears $90 Million Listing Price Tag by Palisades Real Estate Agent

April 16, 2021

Read more
April 16, 2021

A new Beverly Hills mansion has been relisted on the market with an updated price tag by a Palisades real...

Will Rogers State Beach looking east towards where a temporary homeless shelter has been proposed. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Homeless, News

BCC Unanimously Opposes Bonin’s Palisades Shelter Plan

April 16, 2021

Read more
April 16, 2021

BCC passes motion opposing Mike Bonin’s plan to bring more temporary shelters to Westside  By Sam Catanzaro The Brentwood Community...

The 2019 Pacific Palisades Fourth of July Parade. Photo: Morgan Genser.
News

Fourth of July Palisades Parade and Fireworks Likely Back on This Year

April 16, 2021

Read more
April 16, 2021

Letter from Matt Rodman, Palisades Americanism Parade Association President. Dear Fellow Palisadians, On behalf of the Palisades Americanism Parade Association...
Homeless, News, Video

Edify TV: Venice Handball Courts Encampment Cleared

April 16, 2021

Read more
April 16, 2021

Sanitation crews Thursday cleared a homeless encampment at the Venice Beach handball courts. Learn more in this video made possible...
News, Video

Edify TV: LAFD Announces Likely Cause of Ballona Wetlands Fire

April 16, 2021

Read more
April 16, 2021

The LAFD has revealed the cause of a March fire that destroyed five acres of the Ballona Wetlands. Learn more...
Dining, News

Restaurant Spotlight: Piccolo Bringing Fine Italian Dining to Santa Monica and Venice

April 15, 2021

Read more
April 15, 2021

Latest restaurant from Chef Antonio Mure with two locations on Westside  By Timothy Michael An esteemed chef with deep ties...

An LAFD Air Ambulance Team lifts a distressed/injured hiker to safety in the past. Photo: LAFD.
News

LAFD Airlifts Hiker From Temescal Ridge

April 15, 2021

Read more
April 15, 2021

Hiker fractures ankle this week By Chad Winthrop The LAFD airlifted a hiker to safety at Temescal Ridge this week....
News, Video

Kaufman-Brentwood Branch Library’s Drue Wagner-Mees Retires After 42 Years

April 13, 2021

Read more
April 13, 2021

Drue Wagner-Mees shares her fondest memories while working at the Kaufman-Brentwood Branch Library for the past 42 years in this...

LA County lifeguards and Marina Animal Rescue crews attempt to return a beached dolphin to the ocean in Santa Monica last week. Photo: LA County Fire Department (Facebook).
News

Dolphin Dies After Stranding at Santa Monica Beach

April 13, 2021

Read more
April 13, 2021

Dolphin succumbs to illness at treatment facility following beaching last week  By Sam Catanzaro A sick dolphin recently died after...

Photo: LA County Lifeguards (Facebook).
News

Junior Lifeguards Returning This Summer

April 12, 2021

Read more
April 12, 2021

County-run program returns to Will Rogers beach and throughout region July and August  By Sam Catanzaro A few weeks are...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR