Guaranteed Basic Income Pilot Program Helps Over 3,200 Individuals in Los Angeles

LA County Board of Supervisors set for vote to expand program to foster youth

By Sam Catanzaro

Los Angeles’ year-long guaranteed basic income pilot project, known as Basic Income Guaranteed: Los Angeles Economic Assistance Pilot (BIG: LEAP), has come to an end. The program – created in 2021 and administered by the city’s Community Investment for Families Department – distributed more than $38.4 million to over 3,200 individuals who received $1,000 per month to help them with various expenses such as rent, medical bills and basic necessities.  

For the program, the University of Pennsylvania’s Center for Guaranteed Income Research randomly selected 3,200 participants from over 50,000 applications. Additionally, 3,800 applicants were invited to participate in research surveys without receiving monthly disbursements. Both the treatment and control groups were surveyed every six months to measure various aspects of their well-being, including mental health, food and housing security, employment, homelessness, parenting, and family dynamics. The data collected will be published in a final report in 2024.

According to Abigail Marquez, general manager for the city’s Community Investment for Families Department, the guaranteed income pilot was impactful for Angelenos, but more resources are needed to support families long term. 

“Our guaranteed income pilot presented the opportunity to support a simple idea that families experiencing poverty should be trusted to spend money as they see fit,” Marquez said in a statement. “The program was incredibly impactful for Angelenos, but we know more resources are needed to sufficiently support families long term. We’re committed to finding ways to advance programs and policies that disrupt the cycle of generational poverty.”

Currently, 14.2 percent of Los Angeles County residents live below the federal poverty line. Of the 1.4 million Angelenos living below the federal poverty line, 419,000 are children under the age of 18.

The Community Investment for Families Department is seeking new investment to run a follow-up guaranteed income program to continue to help families in need. The L.A. County Board of Supervisors is set to vote on a motion Tuesday to expand the region’s guaranteed income program to include an additional 200 former foster youth. If approved, participants would receive $1,000 a month for two years, and researchers would study the long-term impacts of guaranteed basic income on their well-being.

in News
Related Posts
News

Palisades Crime Update

April 4, 2023

Read more
April 4, 2023

Several crimes have been reported in the Pacific Palisades area, according to recent police records provided by LAPD Senior Lead...
News

LAFD Rescues Three Hikers Around the Palisades via Separate Hoist Operations

April 3, 2023

Read more
April 3, 2023

Friday and Saturday rescues conducted by LAFD Air Ops ​​​​Three separate rescues took place in the Santa Monica Mountains in...
News, Real Estate

HBO’s “Succession” Palisades Filming Location, the San Onofre Estate, Hits the Market

April 2, 2023

Read more
April 2, 2023

The palatial Home of the Roy family in the Santa Monica Mountains, as featured in HBO’s “Succession,” is up for...

Photo: Simon Berlyn for Carolwood Estates.
News, Real Estate

Marc Forster’s Restored Richard Neutra House Back on the Market After Three Years in Santa Monica Canyon

April 2, 2023

Read more
April 2, 2023

Forster purchased the house in 2009 and hired restoration architect Mark Haddawy to restore the premises in accordance with Neutra’s...

Photo: Mike Helfrich
News, Real Estate

Avril Lavigne Lists Malibu Beachfront Property for $7.8 Million

April 1, 2023

Read more
April 1, 2023

The 3,455-square-foot residence has three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms ​​Pop punk singer Avril Lavigne has put her contemporary oceanside property...
News

Young Mountain Lion Killed Near Leo Carrillo State Park

March 31, 2023

Read more
March 31, 2023

March 25 incident is described as a hit and run By Sam Catanzaro A mountain lion was killed recently by...

Jonathan Hatami. Photo: Facebook (@JonathanHatami).
News

Jonathan Hatami, Prosecutor Known for High-Profile Child Abuse Cases, to Run for LA District Attorney

March 30, 2023

Read more
March 30, 2023

Hatami, a prosecutor in the Complex Child Abuse Unit at the Hall of Justice in downtown LA, has been vocal...
News

Police Appeal for Witnesses in Fatal Car Fire Investigation in Santa Monica Mountains

March 30, 2023

Read more
March 30, 2023

Authorities urge anyone with information to come forward with details in connection to March 28 incident The Los Angeles Police...

Omar Barsacch. Photo: Courtesy Toscana.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Toscana Brentwood Hosts Exclusive Tuscan Food and Wine Event Featuring Bolgheri’s Acclaimed Chef Omar Barsacchi

March 30, 2023

Read more
March 30, 2023

Two top tuscan winemakers join Barsacchi for an evening of fine dining in Toscana’s private wine cellar By Dolores Quintana...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Coalition of Over 100 Organizations Oppose $25 Billion Kroger-Albertsons Merger

March 30, 2023

Read more
March 30, 2023

Critics say the proposed merger, which is currently under review by the FTC, would create a monopoly in many areas...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Survey Reveals Strong Support for Making Expanded Outdoor Dining a Permanent Option

March 29, 2023

Read more
March 29, 2023

Survey results reveal positive feedback for outdoor dining setups amid municipal ordinance changes Last week we asked readers for their...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

The Draycott Named One of the Best Brunch Spots Across America by Gotham Mag

March 29, 2023

Read more
March 29, 2023

Palisades restaurant’s British-inspired cuisine earns national recognition By Dolores Quintana The Draycott was recently featured in a Gotham Mag round-up...
News, Upbeat Beat

Community Group Leads Spring Cleaning of Palisades Village Green

March 29, 2023

Read more
March 29, 2023

Over 30 local residents signed up to participate, as well as forty PaliHi Ambassadors from Palisades Charter High School By...
News, Upbeat Beat

Clippers Center Ivica Zubac Joins Students for Medical Training at Cedars-Sinai

March 29, 2023

Read more
March 29, 2023

Students gain hands-on experience with virtual reality tools, CPR training, and surgical equipment at Cedars-Sinai’s Women’s Guild Simulation Center For...
News, Upbeat Beat

Chamber Music Palisades Presents Final Concert of 22-23 Season

March 28, 2023

Read more
March 28, 2023

Concert set for April 19 at St. Matthew’s Parish On Wednesday, April 19, at 8:00 pm, in the sanctuary of...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR