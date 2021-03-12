Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘Ghost Kitchen’ Delivering to Pacific Palisades

Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Controversial wellness company launches healthy takeout venture

By Kerry Slater

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop–the controversial wellness company–has opened a “ghost kitchen” delivering to Pacific Palisades.

An offshoot of Paltrow’s wellness and lifestyle brand sharing the same name, Goop Kitchen touts itself as healthy takeout.

“Nutritious, fantastic-tasting prepared meals whenever you want them. Our take on takeout is a menu of hearty bowls, vibrant salads, delicious handhelds, and more, all gluten-free and often finished with goop Certified Clean* sauces and marinades,” reads the delivery-only restaurant’s website. “From the plant-based bacon in your Cobb salad to the woven-paper handles on your delivery bag, you can feel good about where your food came from and how it got to you.”

Chef Kim Floresca is helming the restaurant, known for her work at critically-acclaimed Per Se in New York City and The Restaurant at Meadowood in Napa Valley. Options range from $6.95 Japanese sweet potato soup to a $15.95 for a miso-salmon salad.

“Gwyneth Paltrow launched the first newsletter from her kitchen counter over twelve years ago. Since then, the demand for making satisfying, nutrient-dense food convenient has only grown. We are thrilled to launch goop Kitchen in our hometown of Santa Monica and are looking forward to watching it grow,” a spokesperson for the company told Forbes.

Though the restaurant touts itself as being from Santa Monica, the kitchen appears to be in the City of Los Angeles. According to its website, meals from the kitchen can be picked-up on Santa Monica Boulevard in West Los Angeles or delivered across the Westside in a radius that includes Beverly Hills, Brentwood, Culver City, Pacific Palisades and Venice. Visit order.goopkitchen.com for more information.

Over the years, Goop has been at the center of a handful of controversies over the years. The most well known perhaps is the 2017 ‘Great Jade Egg’ incident in which the company sold a $66 jade “egg” intended for women to insert into their vaginas marketed to cure hormonal imbalances. The company was later hit with a $145,00 fine after medical professionals warned it could be dangerous. Other controversial ventures include bee venom therapy, healing stickers and a $15,000 sex toy.

in Dining, News
Related Posts
Santa Ynez Waterfall Trail. Photo: LA County.
News

Senior Found Dead Near Pacific Palisades Hiking Trail

March 12, 2021

Read more
March 12, 2021

73-year-old dies of heart-related incident Tuesday A 73-year-old man’s body was found at a Pacific Palisades hiking trail this week....
Dining, Video

Edify TV: Street Food Vendors Qualify for Vaccines

March 12, 2021

Read more
March 12, 2021

The next tier of vaccines is now available to street food vendors, but getting shots to this population may prove...
Dining

Food Review: Ramen Restaurant Opens First Westside Location

March 11, 2021

Read more
March 11, 2021

ai Ramen opens first Westside location By Kerry Slater A new ramen spot on the Westside may not knock your...

P-96. Photo: NPS /Jeff Sikich.
News

Young Female Mountain Lion Discovered

March 10, 2021

Read more
March 10, 2021

Year-old cougar appears to be in good condition By TJ Montemer A young female mountain has been discovered by local...

Melo, a French bulldog that was stolen in Santa Monica last fall. Photo: Courtesy.
Crime, News

Attempted Armed Robbery of Two Dogs in Pacific Palisades

March 9, 2021

Read more
March 9, 2021

Suspect brandishes knife in Friday evening attempted robbery By Sam Catanzaro Two dogs were the target of an attempted armed...
News, Video

Brush Fire Burns a Quarter Acre Near North Bellino Drive: Palisades Today – March, 8, 2021

March 8, 2021

Read more
March 8, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Brush Fire Burns a Quarter Acre Near North Bellino Drive *...
Dining, Uncategorized, Video

Video: Indoor Dining Close to Returning in LA County

March 5, 2021

Read more
March 5, 2021

Indoor dining could return to LA County very soon. Learn more and hear what diners have to say in this...

Photo: SpruzzoMalibu.com
Dining

Longtime Malibu Italian Restaurant Coming to Pacific Palisades

March 5, 2021

Read more
March 5, 2021

Summer 2021 opening for Spruzzo Restaurant & Bar in Highlands By Kerry Slater A longtime Malibu Italian restaurant will be...

The 1940s Classic burger from Adrift Burger Bar. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Dining

Food Review: Venice’s Newest Burger Stand Sticks to the Basics

March 4, 2021

Read more
March 4, 2021

Checking in at Adrift Burger Bar By Kerry Slater I, like so many, have fond memories of eating burgers as...
News, Video

Caltrans Gate on PCH and Temescal Repaired

March 4, 2021

Read more
March 4, 2021

After six months a Caltrans gate near PCH and Temescal which prevented access to a restricted fire danger area has...
News, Video

Palisades Residents May Finally Have Reliable Service.

March 4, 2021

Read more
March 4, 2021

After 4 months of community complaints to At&T and the FCC. The AT&T tower South of Mastros on PCH has...
News, Real Estate, Video

“McMansion” Sized Home on Marquez Causing Community Concerns

March 4, 2021

Read more
March 4, 2021

Palisades residents urge City to enforce Coastal Act, Zoning Codes, and setbacks to new development on Marquez Ave. Brought to...

UTLA teachers on strike outside Paul Revere Middle School in 2018. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Education, News, Westside Wellness

LAUSD and Teachers Union Negotiate as Vaccine Supply Increases

March 3, 2021

Read more
March 3, 2021

Over 40,000 vaccines allotted to LAUSD as teachers union calls for slower return By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles school officials...
Fire, News

LAFD Knocks Down Palisades Brush Fire

March 2, 2021

Read more
March 2, 2021

Sunday blaze handled by LAFD crews By Chad Winthrop A Pacific Palisades brush fire was knocked down by LAFD crews...
News, Video

Palisades Grieves Death of 6th Grader Molly Steinsapir: Palisades Today – March, 1, 2021

March 2, 2021

Read more
March 2, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades Grieves Death of 6th Grader Molly Steinsapir * At&T Tower...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR